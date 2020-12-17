LPL 2021 roster tracker

Here are all 17 LPL rosters heading into next season.

China’s LPL, despite reluctantly handing over the Summoner’s Cup to the LCK, remained as one of League of Legends esports’ strongest and most exciting leagues to watch in 2020, displaying four high-caliber teams on the international stage.

Since Suning graciously bowed down to defeat and lost 3-1 to DAMWON Gaming in the Worlds 2020 finals, though, the league has undergone a transformation.

Over the course of the ongoing 2021 offseason, all 17 LPL teams, in one form or another, have committed to roster swaps.

Here are all of the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LPL season.

Bilibili Gaming

Top: Biubiu

Jungle: TBD

Mid: Zeka

ADC: Aiming

Support: Mark

EDward Gaming

Top: Flandre, Xiaoxiang

Jungle: Clearlove, JieJie

Mid: Scout, Gori

ADC: Viper, Hope

Support: Meiko

eStar

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support:TBD

FunPlus Phoenix

Top: Nuguri

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Invictus Gaming

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

JD Gaming

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

LGD Gaming

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

LNG Esports

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Oh My God

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Rogue Warriors

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

RNG

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Suning

Top: TBD

Jungle: SofM

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Team WE

Top: Breathe

Jungle: beishang

Mid: Yimeng, Teacherma, Shanks

ADC: Jiumeng

Support: Missing

Top Esports

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: Zhuo

TT

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Vici Gaming

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: FoFo

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Victory Five

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.