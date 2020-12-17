LPL 2021 roster tracker

China’s LPL, despite reluctantly handing over the Summoner’s Cup to the LCK, remained as one of League of Legends esports’ strongest and most exciting leagues to watch in 2020, displaying four high-caliber teams on the international stage.
Since Suning graciously bowed down to defeat and lost 3-1 to DAMWON Gaming in the Worlds 2020 finals, though, the league has undergone a transformation.
Over the course of the ongoing 2021 offseason, all 17 LPL teams, in one form or another, have committed to roster swaps.
Here are all of the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LPL season.
Bilibili Gaming
- Top: Biubiu
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: Zeka
- ADC: Aiming
- Support: Mark
EDward Gaming
- Top: Flandre, Xiaoxiang
- Jungle: Clearlove, JieJie
- Mid: Scout, Gori
- ADC: Viper, Hope
- Support: Meiko
eStar
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support:TBD
FunPlus Phoenix
- Top: Nuguri
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Invictus Gaming
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
JD Gaming
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
LGD Gaming
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
LNG Esports
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Oh My God
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Rogue Warriors
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
RNG
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Suning
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: SofM
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Team WE
- Top: Breathe
- Jungle: beishang
- Mid: Yimeng, Teacherma, Shanks
- ADC: Jiumeng
- Support: Missing
Top Esports
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: Zhuo
TT
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Vici Gaming
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: FoFo
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Victory Five
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.
