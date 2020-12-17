LPL 2021 roster tracker

Here are all 17 LPL rosters heading into next season.

China’s LPL, despite reluctantly handing over the Summoner’s Cup to the LCK, remained as one of League of Legends esports’ strongest and most exciting leagues to watch in 2020, displaying four high-caliber teams on the international stage.

Since Suning graciously bowed down to defeat and lost 3-1 to DAMWON Gaming in the Worlds 2020 finals, though, the league has undergone a transformation. 

Over the course of the ongoing 2021 offseason, all 17 LPL teams, in one form or another, have committed to roster swaps.

Here are all of the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LPL season.

Bilibili Gaming

  • Top: Biubiu
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Aiming
  • Support: Mark

EDward Gaming

  • Top: Flandre, Xiaoxiang
  • Jungle: Clearlove, JieJie
  • Mid: Scout, Gori
  • ADC: Viper, Hope
  • Support: Meiko

eStar

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support:TBD

FunPlus Phoenix

  • Top: Nuguri
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Invictus Gaming

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

JD Gaming

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

LGD Gaming

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

LNG Esports

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Oh My God

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Rogue Warriors

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

RNG

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Suning

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: SofM
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Team WE

  • Top: Breathe
  • Jungle: beishang
  • Mid: Yimeng, Teacherma, Shanks
  • ADC: Jiumeng
  • Support: Missing

Top Esports

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: Zhuo

TT

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Vici Gaming

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: FoFo
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Victory Five

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

