LoL’s best and newest champions are both getting nerfed in Patch 13.15

The first patch of the new ranked split is around the corner.

In League of Legends Patch 13.15, seven different champions are being hit with direct nerfs, and two of them stand out in particular—one for her remarkably high win rate, and the other for her relative newness.

As per today’s patch preview released by the LoL dev team, Shyvana and Naafiri are among the champions slated to receive nerfs in Patch 13.15.

For 13.15, we're buffing struggling champions, tapping down some of the stronger champs like Aatrox, Kaisa and nerfing smite against Pet/Summon champions (and making appropriate durability adjustments to them)



Naafiri is still a bit strong, so we're taking her down a tad pic.twitter.com/UEGZyy7RHe — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 24, 2023

On Naafiri’s first full day after her release, Riot hit the champion with a series of hotfixes that lowered her power level and ultimately decreased her win rate by six percentage points at her main position (mid lane). Since that point, she’s been steadily climbing back up the tier list, as her current win rate in mid lane sits just over 51 percent, according to League stats site U.gg. Players shouldn’t have to worry about her capabilities as a jungler, though, as Naafiri jungle is still the worst champion-position combination in the game with a win rate of just over 43 percent.

In the game’s next upcoming patch, Naafiri will be hit with more nerfs, putting her even further in the doghouse.

It’s clear Riot isn’t satisfied with how well Naafiri has been performing following her release, and it’s likely that her overall damage and burst potential will receive some tuning changes. Currently, the biggest problem players face when playing against Naafiri is the fact that she does a bit too much damage too fast. And while that should be expected for assassins in League, Naafiri’s strength is in a place where Riot evidently feels more nerfs are required to bring her down to par.

Shyvana has been a dominant force on the Rift as of late. Image via Riot Games

As far as Shyvana goes, her nerfs should be a bit more obvious and direct, as her 53.9 percent win rate is the highest in the game at all ranks, according to U.gg. The champion’s AP build path allows her to deal ridiculous burst damage by maxing Flame Breath (E). We expect that ability to get nerfed alongside Night Harvester, which is also getting a power decrease in the patch.

Perhaps the most unique change coming in the patch will be dealt to the summoner spell Smite, which will have its power reduced against pets. This means that if you’ve been saving Smite for summoned pets like Tibbers or Daisy in order to take a big chunk out of their HP, you’ll likely need to find another solution in the near future.

Other champions that will be nerfed in Patch 13.15 include Aatrox, Ivern, Kai’sa, Maokai, and Sejuani. The full details of those nerfs should be revealed when the full patch preview is released tomorrow.

Patch 13.15 is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the official LoL patch schedule.

