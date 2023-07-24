One LoL jungler is taking over the Rift after Patch 13.14 buffs

Although League of Legends Patch 13.14 will go down in history as the patch that brought us the new Arena mode and the first mid-season ranked reset, this update also helped one jungler completely take over Summoner’s Rift.

Shyvana is currently one of the strongest champions in the game with the top win rate of 53.87 percent across all ranks, according to League stats site U.GG. Only one patch ago, Shyvana had a win rate of 50.73 percent, but the buffs shipped with Patch 13.14 helped her rise to the top.

The current top five win rates across all ranks in LoL, according to U.GG. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this patch, Riot buffed Shyvana all around, increasing her Twin Bite’s (Q) bonus physical damage and adding increased attack speed for the next two attacks, while also adding bonus AD scaling on her Flame Breath (E).

Not only did Shyvana’s win rate skyrocket in this patch, but a new build has come to life—a Press the Attack and Nashor’s Tooth rush build that is followed by Night Harvester, Titanic Hydra, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Sterak’s Gage. This allows her to have incredible jungle clear speed, strong nuke potential against squishy champions, and durability to survive critical situations.

Some players are even opting for a full-blown bruiser build with Blade of the Ruined King, Iceborn Gauntlet, Titanic Hydra, and defensive items to top that off. But Shyvana’s current versatility doesn’t stop there; one of her other viable builds is a crit build that includes Navori Quickblades and Essence Reaver as the first two items.

The second split of League’s 2023 ranked season just started with Patch 13.14 last week, and if you’re struggling to find success, maybe it’s time to try out Shyvana jungle before Riot puts her under a microscope and eventually hits her with the nerf hammer.

