LoL Arena has players begging for the return of this rotating game mode

League of Legends’ 2v2v2v2 Arena mode was released on July 20 and, believe it or not, we already have a fully fleshed-out meta on our hands with AD carries, enchanters, and bruisers dominating. Arena has reminded a lot of League players of an old rotating mode they desperately want back.

Arena is all fun and games when you first start playing it, but as you climb through the new ranking system, your champion pool will be narrowed down to only a handful of champs with the highest win rates if you want to win. Frustrated with the fact that they can’t really play champions they’d really like, players on League’s subreddit post from July 23 agreed they missing Nexus Blitz and they want it back.

“I just want a game mode where I can perma-fight and choose my champ. Arena is not fun when your champs can’t do any damage to the tanks and bruisers that make up 90% of games,” explained one player.

Other players are not surprised duelist champions like Jax and Fiora are dominating the Arena, especially because they are designed specifically for that. So, while top laners are having the time of their lives, others simply watch them from the bottom, hoping for good Augment rerolls.

Nexus Blitz, on the other hand, gives you more freedom and control over which champions you can pick because again, it’s a five versus five rotating game mode. Don’t get me wrong, Nexus Blitz still has its own meta when in rotation, but this meta is not so glaringly obvious and it doesn’t render almost half of the game’s champions useless. You can still enjoy your favorite champions and potentially pop off in the later stages of the game.

First released in 2018, Nexus Blitz is a rotating game mode that has a unique map with minigames happening every couple of minutes. The game mode features 10 players in total and likely served as inspiration for the 2v2v2v2 mode because one of the minigames there was Prize Fight—a series of 2v2 matches that would be concluded based on gold earned.

This game mode failed to meet the standards Riot had set for it, and it is now one of many rotating game modes, together with URF and One-for-All. Hopefully, Nexus Blitz will make a heralded return to the game later this year and surprise all players craving to once again play minigames like Scuttle Racing and Push the Cart.

