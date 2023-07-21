Best Augments in LoL’s new Arena game mode

The summer is in full swing, and Riot Games has finally dropped its long-awaited Arena game mode for League of Legends.

In Arena, players are thrown into two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two deathmatch-style battles as they fight through multiple rounds to crown an eventual winner. But if that wasn’t spicy enough, summoners also have the opportunity to bolster their power with unique Augments that can turn the tide of any fight.

Augments are special power-ups that provide champions with unique skills that can completely change the way that they play, whether they give them invulnerability, increased healing, or even a homing laser that fires on the nearest enemies.

Although different Augments fit different situations and builds, here are some of the best choices for most base team compositions and champions.

What are the best Augments in LoL‘s Arena mode?

Silver Augments

Sonic Boom

Support champions can get some extra oomph on the battlefield early with Sonic Boom. This Augment causes any buffing, healing, or shielding on an ally to deal damage and slow enemies around them, making them even tougher to deal with in such a small space.

Executioner

Early on, any extra damage is appreciated for quick wins. Executioner is a perfect early Augment since it gives champions an extra 15 percent damage to any champions under 50 percent health, while also resetting all basic abilities on a takedown. You can easily snowball rounds with a quick damage boost after bursting down an enemy, giving you a heavier hand when skirmishing against an opposing duo.

Witchful Thinking

Once again, early damage is key to snowballing some early-round wins, and Witchful Thinking is perfect for AP-heavy team compositions since it gives a whopping 70 extra ability power. That boost of damage could be the difference-maker in close rounds, or if you’re trying to burn through tanky opponents.

Deft

In a similar vein, Deft is a great Augment for AD carries or melee-focused hyper carries since it gives them 50 percent more attack speed. This should be great for marksmen like Vayne and Kai’Sa, who thrive on activating their passive on-hit stack damage to chop down those tough bruisers who are trying to soak up as much as possible.

Gold Augments

Perseverance

There are many gold Augments, but these next two are tailor-made for bruisers and tanks who simply wish to outlast their opponents. For example, Perseverance is a disgustingly strong buff that grants a whopping 500 percent base health regeneration, that increases to 1,000 percent while below 25 percent maximum health. As a tank, you could become absolutely unkillable if the round goes on longer than normal.

Dawnbringer’s Resolve

In a similar vein, tanks and bruisers are cheering for Dawnbringer’s Resolve since it heals the user for 30 percent max health over three seconds, once they drop below 50 percent health. It’ll take plenty of healing reduction and shred from the enemy team, and if they aren’t built to deal with a behemoth with these Augments, they might not be able to win this war of attrition.

Lightning Strikes

On the other hand, Lightning Strikes gives damage dealers a bit more of a fighting chance against tanky enemies because it gives 30 attack damage per 0.1 attack speed. As a result, you could be hitting hard while also dishing out the hurt at rapid speeds, depending on the champion you’ve chosen.

Recursion

Recursion is great for mages or ability-focused champions who need to weave their skills one after another. The Augment gives the user 60 ability haste, which should be great for mid-game rounds where you’re looking to spam out multiple spells at once.

Prismatic Augments

Goliath

Goliath is another Augment for the tank and bruiser enthusiasts since it gives the user a whopping 35 percent extra health, while also boosting their adaptive force by 15 percent. Not only will they hit a fair amount harder, but they can also soak up even more damage in the process.

Infernal Conduit

For those who are struggling against heavy healing and sustain, Infernal Conduit will give the user a stacking burn effect on their abilities, which deals 1.2-12 magic damage per second for five seconds. This might not seem too strong, but the catch is that this Augment stacks indefinitely, and all burn effects lower basic ability cooldowns by 0.03 seconds when damaging an enemy.

Symphony of War

Symphony of War provides players with both the Lethal Tempo and Conqueror runes, which allows you to exceed the attack speed limit and reach your Conqueror stacks that much quicker. Many melee and dueling champions will love this Augment since it’ll be a dream-like combination to have when facing off against an enemy in an isolated environment like Arena.

Ultimate Revolution

With Ultimate Revolution, players get to cast their ultimate ability twice in a row, once per round. For any champions who are reliant on their ultimate, like Annie and Ivern, this Augment can shift the balance of any fight into your favor with two presses of your R key.

