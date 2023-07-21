Best ADC champions for LoL’s new Arena mode

If you’re a Summoner’s Rift enjoyer who has been searching for the perfect place to exercise your dueling skills, then you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than League of Legends‘ new Arena game mode.

Now, many people have been experimenting with different champions, but bottom lane enthusiasts have stayed true to their role by taking different AD carry options against the hordes of assassins, tanks, and other choices that they could dive into battle with.

There is, however, one problem with this role: marksmen are relatively squishy and can be easily overwhelmed by fast-paced, burst champions that a good amount of Arena players opt for. But there are a few master blasters who can survive the oncoming onslaught, space themselves, and open fire all the way to a top finish.

The best ADCs in LoL‘s Arena

The best AD carry champions to try out in League’s Arena game mode are Vayne, Kai’Sa, Nilah, and Kog’Maw.

Vayne

Clear the shadows, win the fight. Image via Riot Games

As one of the original dueling ADCs, Vayne thrives in this two-vs-two setting because of how well her abilities perform on Arena’s various maps. Whether she’s rolling around to dodge abilities and avoid detection or launching Condemn to stun an enemy on terrain, she can be a really tough opponent to lock down.

When paired with heavy crowd control, sustain, or a front line, the Night Hunter can become one of the best champions in the lobby. She is also a great choice against some of the tankier champions that are currently occupying the meta since she deals passive true damage with her Silver Bolts, making her a threat on all levels.

Kai’Sa

Take flight and zoom to an Arena victory with Kai’Sa. Image via Riot Games

Another fast-moving AD has made the list, with Kai’Sa zipping into the Arena with her mixed damage profile. Like Vayne, the Daughter of the Void has plenty of bonus movement to keep herself away from harm, even though she doesn’t have a self-peel ability like Condemn. Kai’Sa also has a useful passive that deals bonus AP damage, and she has a great ultimate to keep her out of trouble if she finds herself in the deep end.

She does, however, need a tanky front line to soak up damage for her—or another champion with plenty of utility or crowd control—since she can be easily corralled by high-damage assassins or brawling bruisers that will jump right into her face to deal destructive amounts of damage.

Nilah

Nilah gracefully wields her whip and prepares for battle. Image via Riot Games

As one of the few marksmen playmakers, Nilah is a great choice for those who want to take matters into their own hands. Since Nilah can play like a solo laner—and she has plenty of burst potential with other champions—she isn’t as reliant on others to start the play for her. She still needs a good amount of healing and shielding since she’ll be jumping into the fray, but if she’s given the tools to succeed (like, for example, a Taric support) she can be a menace to other, more passive duos.

Twitch

Stalk your prey and take them down from the shadows with Twitch. Image via Riot Games

On the opposite side of the playstyle spectrum, Twitch needs plenty of setup to survive and thrive in Arena. But when given enough crowd control and peel, everyone’s favorite rat can tear through any duo with ease. His invisibility is such a useful tool to reposition and surprise enemies, and he can even build both AP and AD due to his hybrid champion styles.

He excels even further when he hits item and Augment spikes since his ultimate ability can rain hell on unsuspecting enemies. And if his partner can lock them down further with a stun or root, the opposing team will be staring at the wrong end of a gray screen in no time.

