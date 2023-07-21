Can you surrender in LoL’s Arena mode?

You might have to rough it out on your own for a bit.

Arena is live in League of Legends, and while almost every aspect of the game mode is different from the traditional Summoner’s Rift experience when it comes to gameplay, there are some minute differences players have also noticed. The biggest among them is the ability to surrender.

If you see a game going down the drain for whatever reason—be it a poorly drafted team comp, AFK teammate, or a one-sided affair—you may be asking how you can forfeit the match and move on to the next one.

Can you forfeit in LoL Arena?

Where the 2v2v2v2 game mode differs heavily from traditional League game modes on Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss is in the ability to surrender. In League’s Arena mode, you cannot surrender; typing /ff into the chat will not make a prompt available for you and your teammate, and you will not be allowed to forfeit the game and move on.

What happens if your teammate goes AFK in LoL Arena?

Maybe the worst feeling in League’s new Arena mode is when a player on your team of two goes AFK and you’re stuck to face the music by yourself. Fighting three other teams of two on your own can be a defeating experience both literally and mentally, since it’s extremely difficult to mount a comeback solo.

Plus, since there is no option to surrender in Arena, you’ll have to continue to play through the game until you get knocked out (or pull off a miraculous victory). Playing on your own could be a difficult challenge, but keep in mind that with the right combination of augments, items, and champion, you might be able to put up a fight, even in a one-vs-two scenario.

Thankfully, Arena games only last about 10 to 15 minutes each, so if you’re stuck in a game with no way out, it won’t be long until you’re able to queue up into the next one.

