LoL players think Yuumi’s horrible win rate means her rework was actually a success

Yummi’s reign of terror is finally over as of earlier in 2023, as a rework and a nerf stripped the ferocious cat of most of her power.

Normally, players would complain that the rework was a failure. However, several League of Legends players are just so happy not to see her that they think the rework and nerfs that came swiftly after Patch 13.5 were a success.

Yuumi’s abilities turned skilled ADCs into monsters at higher ranks and didn’t do all too much to help newer players learn the game, as she was intended to do. “Yuumi is quite literally the champ invented to get your significant other to “play” league,” one Redditor said. “The cat was never supposed to do anything other than try and sucker in people who want to do the dishes while in a league game.”

“I haven’t seen her at worlds so I consider the rework a success,” another said. The consensus is that a champion so noob-friendly like Yuumi shouldn’t have ever been that powerful in high elo and competitive gameplay, and most are glad to see her gone.

For the longest time, Yuumi was simply unfun to play against. She was untargetable, so, unlike other healers, there was no way to jump in the back line and burst her down. She gave quite a bit of healing power and damage buffs to her team, meaning the only option for teams was to try and kill the champion Yuumi was attached to. Even after her rework changed her mechanics, she needed to be nerfed due to her Q’s overperformance.

Getting “outplayed” by a player with an easy character or weapon can be frustrating. In League of Legends, that frustration continues for nearly half an hour at minimum, adding to the feeling that sometimes the game was lost in the champion pick/ban phase. All of the artistic direction in the world can’t make an unfun champion fun, and it’s probably a good thing for LoL as a whole that Yuumi is in the basement.