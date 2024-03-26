Category:
League of Legends

LoL players rip into Riot over new Mastery emotes that look like ‘cheap mobile game’ designs

Hopefully this isn’t set in stone.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:44 pm
Durian rammus skin in league of legends
Image via Riot Games

Design choices in League of Legends have always been a touchy subject for players, and things haven’t got any better today after Riot Games unveiled new and “improved” Mastery emotes that the game’s community already hates.

Recommended Videos

The new emotes, which Riot has added to League’s testing realm ahead of a wider release, have already drawn the ire of the fandom. One player shared what the new emotes look like in-game today and the unveiling was met with near-instant backlash; players say it’s an “ugly” design that looks ripped straight out of a “cheap mobile game.”

New mastery emotes for League of Legends
They certainly have a unique design. Images via Riot Games

You may be wondering why they’re changing Mastery emotes when they were perfectly fine as they were. Well, Riot is introducing a new Mastery system, which means instead of being capped out at level seven, we can now continue earning points and level up our champion’s Mastery. This is a welcome new addition, especially for those who play a lot, but it’s pretty clear players still want the designs to cook for a little longer.

The near-unanimous roasting of the emblems saw them declared “super gross and tacky” by some, while others suggested they look like they came straight from [the] 2010 era of games—funnily enough, right around when League first launched.

The vocal fans aren’t wrong either. These designs look super outdated for where League has progressed to in 2024, with most barely fitting into the MOBA’s modern schemes. While they would suit any number of handheld games, or as one player pointed out may work for TFT or Wild Rift, they just don’t suit League.

The backlash has turned to begging as players ask Riot to stick with the old Mastery design and expand on it. However, that may not be simple to achieve considering how close to release the ‘upgraded’ designs appear to be.

Hopefully, these designs aren’t final because League players may begin to riot, especially after the most recent High Noon event pass debacle. Pun intended.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Riot completely scraps Rell jungle viability in LoL PBE testing
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot completely scraps Rell jungle viability in LoL PBE testing
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Statikk Shiv ADC builds triumph after fall of Smolder in LoL Patch 14.6
Heartseeker Yuumi and Jinx smiling at each other.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Statikk Shiv ADC builds triumph after fall of Smolder in LoL Patch 14.6
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 25, 2024
Read Article The 10 least-played League of Legends champions (March 2024)
Kennen and Fizz in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The 10 least-played League of Legends champions (March 2024)
Davide Xu and others Davide Xu and others Mar 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Riot completely scraps Rell jungle viability in LoL PBE testing
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot completely scraps Rell jungle viability in LoL PBE testing
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Statikk Shiv ADC builds triumph after fall of Smolder in LoL Patch 14.6
Heartseeker Yuumi and Jinx smiling at each other.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Statikk Shiv ADC builds triumph after fall of Smolder in LoL Patch 14.6
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Mar 25, 2024
Read Article The 10 least-played League of Legends champions (March 2024)
Kennen and Fizz in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The 10 least-played League of Legends champions (March 2024)
Davide Xu and others Davide Xu and others Mar 24, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.