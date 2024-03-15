LoL players angry as leaked High Noon Event Pass switches an emote for a ward skin

Events in League of Legends have become very hit or miss among players recently due to changes to free track rewards. After the upcoming High Noon Event Battle Pass was leaked this week, players are sad and disappointed by yet another event pass nerf.

The High Noon skin collection in League is pretty extensive as it already has 29 skins, with six more rolling out into the client shop in the upcoming High Noon Event. The popular content creator and dataminer account Skin Spotlights posted details of the event and battle pass rewards on X (formerly known as Twitter) today, revealing the leaked battle pass event rewards. While there are still only 10 free rewards, one of these was switched from a free emotion to a ward skin—and players are not happy.

Peacemaker Yone is one of the skins up for grabs in the 2024 High Noon collection. Image via Riot Games

This isn’t the first time players have been upset that Riot has nerfed the free battle pass rewards, and it probably won’t be the last. In the 2023 Winterblessed Event, Riot switched out one of the Grab Bags for a Banner, which, to players, didn’t seem as valuable. But that’s not the case for the High Noon battle pass rewards.

Players are technically getting a better-valued item in this upcoming emote to ward skin switch. In the League store, emotes will run you around 350 RP, while ward skins can range up to 650 RP. Getting a free ward skin over an emote is by definition a better deal. While some don’t see the switch from a free emote to a free ward as a “nerf,” the vast majority aren’t happy.

It’s clear many players believe the value of an emote is much higher than a ward skin and one of the main reasons players are considering this change is a nerf because they will get less use and value out of the freebies on offer here.

Unfortunately, this is one of those situations where the perceived value of an item is determined by how often it will be used rather than its base value. While there are a good number of players who believe this High Noon battle pass reward is a nerf, many don’t. We’ll have to wait until Riot officially reveals the rewards to confirm the emote to ward skin switch.

