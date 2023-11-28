‘Stop buying it’: LoL players call for Winterblessed pass boycott over missing goodies

Riot’s annual League of Legends Winterblessed event is just about to begin, but players are already unhappy with the event pass and the fact it contains fewer valuable items than last year—so much so that they’ve called for a boycott today.

Like the annual Halloween event, the Winterblessed event is one we see every year in League, and it often features a new event pass with missions, rewards, and new skins or a sale with past Winterblessed skins. While we haven’t received the official release date for the Winterblessed event for 2023, we do know it will begin in the first week of December, most likely when the last patch of the year goes live on Dec. 6. Usually that means excitement starts building, but this week players are instead furious after seeing the new Winterblessed rewards.

Information on the upcoming 2023 League event (likely the last of the year) was revealed by SkinSpotlight on X today, which showed the planned Winterblessed rewards, and players are again disappointed at the “nerfed” offerings. One issue, in particular, was the missing grab bag that was handed out last year, they suggested.

Now, you may look at all these rewards and think, “How are people upset? There are so many rewards.” And you’d be correct. Riot is giving League players quite a lot of goodies if they complete the missions and progress through the event tiers. But what players are upset about today is the inflation. The Winterrblessed Event will contain one less grab bag and less orange essence. In exchange, they will get two more banners, which players don’t believe is a fair trade, especially if the standard Event Pass will still cost 1,650 Riot Points.

This means players will get fewer goodies for the same price as past events, leading to many being fed up with the changes. None of this is to say the banners are ugly or anything—they’re actually stunning—but as event passes continue to give out less and less valuable rewards, players say they’ll just simply stop buying the passes.

It is worth remembering you don’t have to buy the event pass to enjoy playing League or get the free rewards and whether or not the event pass is worth it is up to you. I’m just excited for the new Winterblessed skins.