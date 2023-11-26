LoL community unanimously agrees on the best minion-clearing champion in the game

The League of Legends subreddit can sometimes play host to some of the most interesting discussions within the game’s community, and today, players were faced with an extremely intriguing prompt: Which champion is the best at clearing minions when all three inhibitors are down?

While there are plenty of champions who can defend their base in the most dire of situations, League players agreed on one character that is the undisputed best at keeping super minions from barreling down the front door of their base. According to League fans, no one does it quite like Sivir.

League players in the comment section of the Reddit thread cited Sivirt’s late-game prowess and how the champion has always been able to cut down waves of minions, especially in professional games. Oftentimes, especially in the back half of 2010s, professional teams opted to put Sivir into their late-game team comps just because her ability to stall the game out and continuously be a DPS threat to both minions and champions was something that few others in the game had done as well as her.

Esports fans in the thread cited one game, a 2018 contest between SK Telecom T1 and Jin Air Green Wings that went over 94 minutes in duration. In that game, Jin Air AD carry Teddy racked up over 1,400 CS—the most in any professional game, ever—as he was consistently his team’s main minion clearer throughout that game. In fact, three of the top four professional single-game CS records belong to a Sivir player, according to LoL stats site Leaguepedia.

The reason why Sivir’s ability to clear waves is so unparalleled is largely because of her ability to cleave down minions en masse with Boomerang Blade (Q) and Ricochet (W). These two moves continuously deal AoE damage to minions, with each of them bouncing off creeps relatively consistently. Combined with shredding late-game auto-attack damage, Sivir hits minions like a truck, and no other champion is able to clear them out as efficiently as her.