LoL players are calling for Riot to delete Yuumi permanently in wake of MSI ban

Very few champions in League of Legends are as hated as the Magical Cat, Yuumi. Despite her recent Season 13 rework, the floating feline support still has poor win rates across all ranks, and she can either make or break a team.

With the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational right around the corner, it’s no surprise Yuumi and the new enchanter support Milio will be disabled for the event—a move Riot Games said is because she’s “not ready” for pro play.

But now that she’s been suspended from League’s pro scene, at least for the 2023 MSI, fans are calling for Riot to remove her from the game entirely.

Yuumi as a standalone champion isn’t much of a threat as she doesn’t deal a lot of damage, and since her rework, she relies heavily on the champion with whom she has a friendship. The problem, however, is she’s untargetable while attached. And, when attached to a fed ADC or a champion like Master Yi, she can feel very oppressive.

Some League players suggested Riot take a trick from this early MSI 2023 preparation and actually make separate rules to continually disable specific champions for pro play. While Yuumi was the main reason they suggested this, some players said it could work for others too.

However, it’s a gray area: viewers enjoy watching pros play by the same rules—something Riot has said in the past—so permanently removing her isn’t an option.

There were some in the April 17 thread that suggested removing Yuumi from League entirely, not just banning her, maybe the easiest option. Others disagreed it was a be-all, end-all solution, especially considering the game does have other popular or even relatively ‘broken’ characters in its huge champion roster, of which Yuumi is just one.

Riot has yet to respond to these League player demands, though it’s very unlikely they actually delete any character from the game, despite all the targeted hate.