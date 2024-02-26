Category:
League of Legends

LoL players are ‘surprised’ there’s no stereotypical knight champion in game

They have a point.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 11:14 am
Crystalis Motus Leona holding her shield and sword.
Image via Riot Games

With 167 champions in League of Legends, it’s obvious some of them were made based on specific archetypes. But players are actually surprised that despite such a vast champion pool, there isn’t a stereotypical knight in the game.

Recommended Videos

One player named Facebook_Prophet pointed out there isn’t a typical fighter type of knight in League, they said on Reddit on Feb. 25. Many other players agreed with them, claiming it’s arguably the most common archetype in Fantasy genre, yet is missing in the game. “I know Leona’s a thing, but I’m thinking along the lines of fighter in DND here,” the original redditor said. “We’ve got the assassins, spear guys, big sword guys, big axe guys, viking guys, samurai guys, and fat guys. Where’s the normal ass knight guy?” And many of the top comments agreed on how such a common character was missing.

Garen stands in front of the League of Legends Dominion mode Nexus while Nocturne lurks in the shadows.
Garen is the close, except he doesn’t have a shield. Image via Riot Games

While the author outlined Leona as the closest to being a typical knight in League, players noticed how she’s a holy warrior of the Solari, which makes her more of a Paladin. A few claimed Poppy, Garen, or Pantheon are similar to knights, but others always found some counterarguments to their opinions. If we were to judge, though, Garen is the closest we have to this knight stereotype.

Either way, it feels like the most standard archetype of a huge knight with a sword, a shield, and heavy armor is truly missing from the game. But, with so many champions having numerous features from the stereotypical knight, it’s doubtful Riot Games will eventually add a more vanilla one onto the Summoner’s Rift.

At this point, the developers are likely trying to create champions who will be unique in terms of play style. It feels like there is no gap in terms of gameplay that an archetype of a heavy armor knight could fill. On the other hand, the latest champion added to the game is another popular archetype—a dragon—so we shouldn’t write anything off.

related content
Read Article LoL players beg Riot to totally revert ‘dogsh*t’ Rek’Sai update
Splash art for Eternum Rek'Sai, glowing red and black, in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players beg Riot to totally revert ‘dogsh*t’ Rek’Sai update
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 26, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 25, 2024
Read Article The LCS is sorely lacking on-stage play in 2024, and fans believe it could cost them
NRG's 2024 LCS roster, consisting of Huhi, Palafox, Dhokla, FBI, and Contractz, wave towards fans after a win.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The LCS is sorely lacking on-stage play in 2024, and fans believe it could cost them
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL players beg Riot to totally revert ‘dogsh*t’ Rek’Sai update
Splash art for Eternum Rek'Sai, glowing red and black, in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players beg Riot to totally revert ‘dogsh*t’ Rek’Sai update
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 26, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Keria leading a bunch of LCK players in the LoL Park and high fiving fans.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 25, 2024
Read Article The LCS is sorely lacking on-stage play in 2024, and fans believe it could cost them
NRG's 2024 LCS roster, consisting of Huhi, Palafox, Dhokla, FBI, and Contractz, wave towards fans after a win.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The LCS is sorely lacking on-stage play in 2024, and fans believe it could cost them
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 24, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.