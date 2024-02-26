LoL players are ‘surprised’ there’s no stereotypical knight champion in game

With 167 champions in League of Legends, it’s obvious some of them were made based on specific archetypes. But players are actually surprised that despite such a vast champion pool, there isn’t a stereotypical knight in the game.

One player named Facebook_Prophet pointed out there isn’t a typical fighter type of knight in League, they said on Reddit on Feb. 25. Many other players agreed with them, claiming it’s arguably the most common archetype in Fantasy genre, yet is missing in the game. “I know Leona’s a thing, but I’m thinking along the lines of fighter in DND here,” the original redditor said. “We’ve got the assassins, spear guys, big sword guys, big axe guys, viking guys, samurai guys, and fat guys. Where’s the normal ass knight guy?” And many of the top comments agreed on how such a common character was missing.

Garen is the close, except he doesn’t have a shield. Image via Riot Games

While the author outlined Leona as the closest to being a typical knight in League, players noticed how she’s a holy warrior of the Solari, which makes her more of a Paladin. A few claimed Poppy, Garen, or Pantheon are similar to knights, but others always found some counterarguments to their opinions. If we were to judge, though, Garen is the closest we have to this knight stereotype.

Either way, it feels like the most standard archetype of a huge knight with a sword, a shield, and heavy armor is truly missing from the game. But, with so many champions having numerous features from the stereotypical knight, it’s doubtful Riot Games will eventually add a more vanilla one onto the Summoner’s Rift.

At this point, the developers are likely trying to create champions who will be unique in terms of play style. It feels like there is no gap in terms of gameplay that an archetype of a heavy armor knight could fill. On the other hand, the latest champion added to the game is another popular archetype—a dragon—so we shouldn’t write anything off.