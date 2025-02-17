LoL players agree this champion has the funniest death animation

League of Legends provides a mix of serious competition and hilarious banter. One thing that players get a kick out of is death animations. There are some sad ones—looking at you, Nunu and Willump—but some are hilarious.

League players discussed in a recent Reddit thread which champions they think are the funniest, and while there were some good options, such as base Ziggs and Tristana, many have concluded that Rumble tops the bunch. When he dies, the little Yordle is ejected from his seat screaming as he goes out of vision, only to crash back down a couple of seconds later. The original poster said, “Rumble purely because of the sound he makes ejecting and then crashing back down to Runeterra like Wiley Coyote gets me every time.”

Rumble certainly brings entertainment value to League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

It’s just the way that his mecha slowly loses balance before falling backward gets to people. One player said, “You’re just rewarded with him flying up then 2 seconds later splatting on the ground.” It definitely gives off cartoon vibes. Rumble’s death animation feels like when the villain would be launched into the stratosphere, never to be seen again.

Another funny League death animation is Rakan. This champion has the ego the size of the universe, and even at death, he needs to ensure he’s the coolest champion in the room. When he dies, Rakan falls to his knees, striking a pose before falling to the group. Another player said, “Rakan checking one last time if he’s gonna make a pretty corpse is a nice touch.” If you’re going to go out, why not go out in style?

What is your favorite death animation? Let us know in the comments below.

