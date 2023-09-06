We’ve been counting down the patches to the 2023 World Championship for some time now, and with League of Legends Patch 13.18 arriving, the big dance is almost here.

This League update, which brings 12 champion changes (six buffs, six nerfs) as well as several item tweaks, is totally focused on what the metagame will look like for pro play’s big event. While the Riot Games development team are fairly happy with how things are shaping up, according to balance boss Matt Leung-Harrison, there are still “small adjustments” that need to be made.

In particular, stretching power picks like Kayn, Jarvan IV, and Tryndamere need to be controlled a little better, meaning there are nerfs coming for some of the strongest fighters on Summoner’s Rift right now.

Riot also wants to get the AD carry metagame just right, leaving Stormrazor and waveclearing machine Statikk Shiv quite firmly in the team’s sights.

Not everything is pro-play-focused though⁠—a totally new character is also expected to charge onto the roster this update cycle, with Briar the Restrained Hunter all locked in for a grand entrance.

Finally, we know no League patch is complete without cosmetics and the new Street Demon skins don’t disappoint.

When will League Patch 13.18 go live?

The second last patch before the Worlds update will go live on Wednesday, Sep. 13. Not every single one of these planned changes will go through, of course, but a hefty amount are expected to make it onto live servers⁠—especially the new champion skins, cosmetics, and bugfixes.

The first update in September will start staging in Australia⁠—lucky me⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown we can watch while we wait:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 1 6 : 4 0 : 5 4

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.18?

Tryndamere, Jarvan spike too sharply

Riot is looking to bring several spiking power picks back into the metagame properly, especially Tryndamere and Jarvan IV. Both enjoyed extra boosts through some Patch 13.17 changes that gave them more of a kick than the League developers were expecting and that now needs fixing.

In total, a dozen champions will be tweaked. This includes buffs for Irelia, Gwen (jungle-focused), Jhin (high Elo only), Kennen, Senna (focused on her critical hit builds), and Thresh.

In the nerfs column, Jarvan IV, Kayn (red), Rell, Tryndamere, Zeri and Xayah are all being bumped down.

The Barbarian King became too strong too quickly for Riot’s liking. Image via Riot Games

Four League items see smaller adjustments

Item picks mostly used by AD carries, especially Stormrazor and Statikk Shiv are being bumped this update. Other legendaries like Spear of Shojin and Crown of the Shattered Queen are also in line for Patch 13.18 changes.

Dot Esports doesn’t expect these changes to be huge.

Still, Riot wants to cut the wave clear off a little before Worlds; right now it’s “lowering gameplay quality.”

Bot laners are going to lose waveclear power after these changes. Image via Riot Games

Splashy ‘street’ skins hit the store

The next set of League skins brings bright, bold, and splashy neon colours to the game again, adding an urban art style alongside several different aesthetics. Brand, Rengar, Neeko, Zyra, and especially Dr. Mundo are all included in this release.

For the Madman of Zaun, this is his first new skin in over 1,700 days. That breaks the title’s longest-running streak, stretching back to the 2018 season.

Also included in this update is a new essence skin, Crystalis Motus Taliyah, which gives the Stoneweaver an emerald style.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

Street Demons Brand (1,350 RP)

Street Demons Briar (1,350 RP)

Street Demons Dr. Mundo (1,350 RP)

Street Demons Neeko (1,350 RP)

Street Demons Rengar (1,350 RP)

Crystalis Motus Taliyah (100 Mythic Essence)

Street Demons Zyra (1,350 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.18 cycle.

Bright, bold, and tearing a hole in my wallet. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the September 13 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.18 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Irelia

Gwen

Jhin

Kennen

Senna

Thresh

Nerfs

Jarvan IV

Kayn

Rell

Tryndamere

Xayah

Zeri

Items

Buffs

Stormrazor

Nerfs

Spear of Shojin

Adjustments

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Statikk Shiv

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

No changes this update.

General

Coming soon…

Skins

Street Demons Brand

Street Demons Briar

Street Demons Dr. Mundo

Street Demons Neeko

Street Demons Rengar

Crystalis Motus Taliyah

Street Demons Zyra

This article is being updated across the League patch cycle.

About the author