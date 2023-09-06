LoL PBE’s latest round of Briar changes targets bugs, other wonky interactions

Briar still needs a few tweaks before she hits the live servers.

League of Legends’ upcoming champion, Briar, may need to stay in the lab for a little bit longer.

The champion has been nothing short of bug-ridden since she debuted on the League public beta environment (PBE) earlier this week—and the community has been making sure Riot knows about all of her strange interactions with pre-existing systems. In a post to Twitter earlier today by League dev and Briar champion designer August Browning, it was confirmed that Briar will receive a round of changes, updates, and bug fixes that address some known problems that the champion is experiencing on the PBE.

Some Briar adjustments coming to PBE



P

-Healing amp now properly works with regen (doran's shield, potions, etc)



W

-Now prioritizes large monsters over small ones



R

-Now dispels CC's on Briar when the missile hits. Does NOT dispel Morde R.



+Various bugfixes pic.twitter.com/dMbkwKrujv — August (@RiotAugust) September 6, 2023

The first change she’s receiving is a fix that properly allows her to get more healing out of health regen items (such as potions) when she’s low on health. Briar is the only champion in the game with no base health regeneration stat, and all of her abilities cost health to cast, so this fix is definitely a necessary one. Additionally, her W, Blood Frenzy, will now properly prioritize large jungle monsters over small ones, making the process of farming camps like Raptors and Krugs more efficient.

But perhaps the biggest change Briar is getting in this round of PBE updates comes in regard to the way her ultimate cleanses crowd control. Her ult, Certain Death, launches a long-range missile at an enemy champion that Briar then flies to. While the missile will cleanse her of any crowd control, it’s not supposed to cleanse Mordekaiser’s ultimate, Realm of Death. This bug was discovered earlier today and prompted a quick response from the League devs.

Briar is currently expected to hit the live League servers with Patch 13.18, which is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, Sept. 13. But it’s possible that if more issues surrounding the champion’s many bugs and arguably overloaded kit continue to arise, she could have her release date pushed back until the development team finds a balanced medium.

