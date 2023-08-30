All Briar abilities in League of Legends

Hunger is one of the most basic sensations that drives a person, especially League of Legends’ newest champion, Briar. She is absolutely ravenous with her own cravings and will have you chomping at the bit in your solo queue games.

Nicknamed the Restrained Hunger, Briar is a diving jungler that balances between her controlled self and a unique Blood Frenzy state that causes the player to lose control over her while she shreds through her enemies and feeds on them with increased healing through damage.

Briar is a dangerous enemy that will rarely stop for anything as soon as she locks onto an opponent she wants to feed on, and only death will stop her from reaching her target—especially when launching herself toward a foe with her near-global ultimate.

Here are all of Briar’s abilities in League of Legends.

Briar’s abilities in League of Legends

Passive – Crimson Curse

The bleed deals physical damage based on the number of stacks, and Heals Briar for a percentage of the pre-mitigation damage.



Briar’s attacks and abilities apply a stacking Bleed that heals her for a portion of the damage dealt. She gains massively increased healing based on her missing health, but she does not have any base health regeneration as a tradeoff. Briar also heals for any remaining Bleed damage when a bleeding foe dies.

Q – Head Rush

Briar leaps to a target, Stunning them for a short duration, dealing physical damage, and reducing their armor.



This point-and-click ability has Briar jump to an enemy, dealing damage and stunning them while breaking their armor. She will also stop prioritizing enemy champions if Head Rush is cast on a minion or monster while under her Blood Frenzy state.

W – Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack

Briar leaps forward and breaks out of her pillory, entering her Blood Frenzy state. In this state, she “self-taunts” herself after the closest enemy, prioritizing enemy champions. Players cannot control Briar during Blood Frenzy, but she gains increased attack speed and movement speed and deals damage in an area around her target.

With Snack Attack, Briar can also reactivate this ability during her Blood Frenzy to bite her prioritized target on her next attack, dealing additional damage based on their missing health and healing Briar based on the damage dealt.

E – Chilling Scream

The only way to break out of the Blood Frenzy state is by activating Briar’s Chilling Scream. This ability refocuses her mind, removing the Blood Frenzy state while channeling her energy into a scream that damages and slows enemies. While she charges up the ability, Briar takes reduced damage and heals for a portion of her maximum health. A full-charged scream deals additional damage, knocks back enemies, and stuns any foes who are pushed into a wall.

R – Certain Death

Briar kicks a hemolith across the map with a near-global range and marks the first champion hit as her prey. She then dives toward them automatically while unstoppable, and fears all other surrounding enemies on arrival. She enters her Blood Frenzy state as well, chasing down her prey until one of them dies. She also gains additional armor, magic resist, lifesteal, and movement speed during the duration of the ultimate ability, on top of the Blood Frenzy effects.

Prepare to satiate your inner monster when Briar hits Summoner’s Rift and beyond in Patch 13.18, which should go live on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

