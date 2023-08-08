LoL Diamond-ranked players are finding great success with one champion after Patch 13.15 buffs

Some League of Legends champions got buffed in Patch 13.15, which is more than usual with every update. Although one of them started to boast a great win rate in one specific rank.

The developers decided to give minor buffs to Taliyah, more specifically to her Q and E, which produced great results for her in the mid lane. As of now, the champion is recording fantastic results in high rankings, especially in Diamond+, where she has been sitting on the highest 53.07 percent win rate, according to U.GG.

This win rate isn’t skewed by a low pick rate or anything similar. In the ranking, Taliyah has seen a 3.2 percent ban rate so far, and a 3.3 percent pick rate, with the latter being the highest among the top four champions on the list.

Taliyah has been sliding into our solo queue games following the latest update. Image via Riot Games

While the Stoneweaver has been producing stellar results in Diamond after Patch 13.15, her prowess isn’t exclusive to that ranking. She has a solid 52.24 percent win rate in Master+, though it’s a playground dominated by assassins and other mages at the time of publishing.

Taliyah’s stats aren’t so dominant in all ranks, where she has a decent 50.77 percent win rate. This is all but surprising, however. Her kit requires players to have some mechanical skills as well as a proper understanding of macro and teamfighting positioning, which aren’t so common among lower rank players.

If you’d like to try the Stoneweaver but mid lane isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry. The champion is also very much viable in the jungle, posing some admirable stats in there as well. And with the role constantly dominated by the likes of Rek’Sai, Kindred, Ivern, and so on, breathing new life into your champion pool might be just what you need.

