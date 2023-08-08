LoL players agree one champion was the ‘biggest missed opportunity’

It goes without saying some League of Legends champions have intriguing lores, but their in-game abilities don’t match them. Some fit that category better than others, but recently, players agreed on a champ that is the “biggest missed opportunity.”

Players gathered on Reddit to discuss the champion who missed the mark the most, and Nilah immediately popped up as a contender. In their eyes, she has an astonishing, deep lore, tied to a demon called Ashlesh, but her Summoner’s Rift kit just doesn’t match her potential.

“Don’t get me wrong, I actually love the champ, but there’s so much more they could have done with a melee waterbender who is the physical prison of the Demon of Joy than just making her Water Yasuo,” one top comment claimed.

Nilah had tons of potential. Image via Riot Games

“Nilah should not have full control over Ashlesh, at all. She should be showing cracks at times, like laughing uncontrollably, disturbingly so even. Imagine being one of the ten most powerful demons and you’re degraded to a fucking battery to some water clone of Samira’s and Yasuo’s love child,” another added.

They have a point. With her lore tied to Ashlesh and bending the element of water, in-game Nilah is degraded to a mid-range champion, with abilities largely similar to those of Yasuo’s. She’s still fun, and we love picking her from time to time, however playing her feels oddly familiar and not original enough.

Other players pointed out picks like Malzahar, Shyvana, and Bel’Veth, to name a few. These also make strong arguments.

Malzahar is an acolyte of the void, but his gameplay relies mostly on a single-target ultimate. Shyvana is partly a dragon, though she only gets to show this form every few minutes or so. Bel’Veth, being the Empress of the Void, basically spawns her own minions and has really fast auto attacks. All three of them surely have a number of mains, though you can’t help but feel the lore offered more in terms of abilities.

