LoL devs target Gragas passive, Yuumi Zoomies as 9 champs hit with Patch 13.12 nerfs

After revealing the list of champions set to be nerfed with next week’s League of Legends Patch 13.12, Riot Games’ Phroxzon outlined the exact adjustments we’ll be seeing with the patch—and it’s bad news for fans of Yuumi and Gragas.

Both are among nine champions to be hit with targeted nerfs according to Phroxzon’s tweet on June 6, with Rell’s post-rework adjustment and specific hit to Zeri also coming to the Rift in the coming days.

Additional context:

Kaisa AD/lv to hit Q evolve on more first items

Ryze E speed aims to fix some cases where E->meleeQ doesn't spread

Gragas P CD aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even/losing matchups

More Milio damage tradeoffs in exchange for survivability+range pic.twitter.com/zsDIp9KUJs — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 7, 2023

Gragas’ passive heal from Happy Hour will remain the same at 6.5 percent of his maximum health but will now occur far less often, with the ability’s cooldown increasing from eight to 12 seconds. “Gragas’ passive cooldown aims to hit some early sustain to broaden even or losing matchups,” Phroxzon outlined.

The change is an attempt to level the playing field for Gragas in the top lane, but it remains to be seen how much impact the nerf will have on jungle Gragas builds, especially given the minor nerf to red buff.

Yuumi once again copped a nerf—the Magical Cat’s sixth this season alone—with a change to Zoomies (E): The active effect no longer grants a 35 percent attack speed buff at all levels, with the ability now granting 25 percent at level one and working its way back to the original value as the ability is leveled.

Another change for Yuumi comes for her ultimate Final Chapter (R), with the ability’s heal and overshield value adjusted at all levels—equating to about a 20 percent nerf.

Rell’s adjustments come following some slightly overturned abilities and values brought about by her mid-scope update received with Patch 13.11, while Zeri is also receiving some hefty nerfs after dominating the bulk of season 13.

Both Lulu and Milio will have their starting armor values dropped slightly, while Kha’Zix’s starting AD dropped by five percent to 60. Lulu has also seen hefty early-game changes to her passive damage and her Help, Pix! (E) shield value. Milio’s passive on-hit damage will no longer scale up, with the damage now locked at 15 percent bonus AD at all levels.

K’Sante avoided any early-game stat adjustments but his Footwork (E) ability will jump up by 1.5 seconds at all levels. Kog’Maw will deal slightly less damage with Bio-Arcane Barrage (W), dealing 0.5 percent less HP damage at each level.

The full League Patch 13.12 goes live on June 14.

