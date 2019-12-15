LNG signs Maple and Xx ahead of 2020 LPL season

LNG Esports, formerly known as Snake Esports, has completed its roster heading into the 2020 LPL season. The League of Legends team welcomed the legendary mid laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Yang, formerly of Flash Wolves, and former Top Esports jungler Xiong “Xx” Yu-Long today.

Xx played for Top Esports throughout the 2019 season and will replace LNG’s former jungler Lê “SofM” Quang Duy, who parted ways with the team in November and is currently teamless. Xx and Top Esports nearly qualified for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship but fell 2-3 to last year’s champions Invictus Gaming in the LPL’s regional qualifier.

LNG also signed former Flash Wolves mid laner and LMS star Huang “Maple” Yi-Yang, who joins the team after a year-long stint playing for Suning in the Chinese League of Legends region. Maple signed with Flash Wolves in 2013 and led the team to multiple World Championship appearances.

LNG finished seventh in the LPL’s 2019 Summer Split. The team has since parted ways with its former mid laner Huang “Fenfen” Chen and signed on its two newest players in search of a more successful year in 2020.

The 2020 World Championships will be held in China—the perfect place for Chinese teams to prove they are the new dominant force in esports by grabbing the region’s third Worlds title in a row.