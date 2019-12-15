RNG signs AD carry Betty and jungler Xiaolongbao

The LPL’s Royal Never Give Up has signed former Flash Wolves AD carry Lu “Betty” Yu-Hung and rookie jungler Li “xiaolongbao” Xiao-Long to it’s League of Legends roster for the 2020 season, the organization announced today.

Betty joins the squad after Flash Wolves revealed that the organization would not be competing in the scene from 2020 onwards after failing to get a place in the PCS. Betty is likely to be fighting for a starting spot on the roster with RNG’s own legendary AD carry Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, who re-signed for the organization alongside support Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming, and mid laner Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao.

Royal Never Give Up on Twitter A new member has arrived! Please welcome former @flashwolves2013 AD Betty to Royal. Betty won five LMS championships within three years and has attended multiple international events. He will wear our colors heading into the 2020 #LPL season. #RNGWIN

Xiaolongbao will replace the outgoing jungler Hung “Karse” Hao-Hsuan, who is leaving RNG to join Top Esports. The jungler is relatively new in the scene and will join RNG for his first time on the LPL stage. He played on Young Masters in the LDL last year and helped them to win the Spring playoffs after coming in second for the regular season.

Related: Mata retires from professional League of Legends

RNG wraps up its League roster for next year with top laner Xie “Langz” Zhen-Ying, as well as Zhang “Wink” Rui, who is a substitute on the squad.

The Chinese team ended last season after falling to Fnatic and SK Telecom T1 and failing to make it out of the group stage at the 2019 World Championship.