Little Legends are coming to other game modes in League of Legends

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Riot is looking to bring Little Legends to Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss, according to a post on the League of Legends boards.

“We want to make sure we’re not damaging combat clarity by doing so though and a lot of extra units running around in the middle of a fight can make things quite a bit harder to follow,” said League design director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon.

Teamfight Tactics, Riot’s new autobattler game mode, is already a smash hit. It’s driving hundreds of thousands of viewers to Twitch and has endless players eager to play before its release on June 25. One of the standout and frankly cutest functions of TFT is its animated avatars, Little Legends.

“We’ve got some behavior in place for them as a result where they’ll show up in ARAM games but hang back from the action,” Meddler said. “They’ll be visible, but not in prime combat areas and will run towards the Nexus when an enemy champion gets too close.”

There are six Little Legends right now: Hauntling, Silverwing, Furyhorn, Molediver, Runespirit, and Featherknight. They’re each purely cosmetic and don’t impact gameplay, however.

“Plan is to see how that goes in regular games, refine the approach further, then see whether there are appropriate ways to get them into SR [Summoner’s Rift] games as well, using both lessons from ARAM and potentially other techniques again,” Meddler said.

The specific date for Riot’s plans has yet to be revealed, but Little Legends could be added to Howling Abyss, and potentially Summoner’s Rift, in upcoming patches.