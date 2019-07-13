Team Liquid take control of first place with a win against CLG in week 6 of the 2019 LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid are back on top of the LCS once again after taking down CLG in a lopsided 37-minute match. It was a tale of two sides as Liquid’s starstudded bottom lane of Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng and Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in stormed into the mid game with a giant lead.

On the other side of Summoner’s Rift, CLG had a different plan by giving resources and ganks to their new top laner, Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min on Renekton. But Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong was able to repel most of CLG’s attacks and helped provide pressure with his Gangplank ultimate.

LCS on Twitter @TeamLiquidLoL stand alone at the top after taking down @clgaming! #TLWIN #LCS

Although the kill difference wasn’t too significant between the two teams, Liquid’s superior macro smothered CLG for a majority of the match. Although they weren’t finding kills, Liquid’s objective control was too strong. They rotated around the map, collecting turrets and neutral camps for themselves while CLG lagged behind.

Ruin was still the sole bright spot for his team today, being one of the only damage threats that could keep them in teamfights. He was able to secure four kills in a late game teamfight, for example, which gave CLG fans some hope heading into the final moments of the match.

Liquid ended up closing out the game easily with a dominant fight spearheaded by a Doublelift triple kill. With this victory, Liquid have taken back its throne as the best team in North America, while CLG will have to go back to the drawing board. You can catch both of these teams in action tomorrow when the LCS returns at 2pm CT.