Lillia player pulls off spectacular escape by bypassing entire enemy team

Every League of Legends player has probably experienced an impressive escape during one of their games. The amount of mobile champions in the game is already huge and continues to growing every year, with heroes such as Akshan added to the mix.

One player by the name of Johnsley, who was playing Lillia, managed to escape from the whole enemy team in an extraordinary fashion.

The clip starts with Johnsley trying their luck against an enemy Volibear in the top lane. Once the player realized the skirmish with The Relentless Storm was leading to death, they started looking for a way out. Lillia began heading to the top river, without realizing there were even more enemies lying in wait.

Lillia was then faced by Lee Sin, Vex, Blitzcrank, and Jhin. Despite the Bashful Bloom being low on health, the opponents failed to land any of their skill shots targeted at Johnsley, thanks to the player’s flawless movement. The Lillia player mastered Blooming Blows (Q) and Watch Out! Eep! (W) to perfection, and the two skills were crucial in his attempt at escaping.

By the end of the video, the Lillia player is greeted by their teammates, who provided them with safety and scared the rest of the enemy team away.

According to op.gg, Johnsley and their squad won this game. And if their play may serve as a lesson, it’s to never give up in a League game, no matter the odds.

