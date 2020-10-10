Less than one percent of Pick’em participants successfully predicted the standings of Groups A, B, and C at Worlds 2020

The group stage matches for the first three groups at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship have wrapped up and only 0.42 percent of people participating in this year’s Pick’ems have perfectly predicted the results.

Only 13,680 players have successfully predicted the standings of 12 teams and this number will likely diminish tomorrow after Group D is completed. Last year, only 2,682 people correctly predicted the final group stage placements at Worlds 2019.

This year, the number might be higher since Group D had two power-houses in Top Esports and DRX. It’s likely that the remaining perfect Pick’em participants predicted those two to make it out.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The number of pick’em participants this year has slightly increased from three million last year to a bit more than 3.2 million participations. This increase could be due to the perfect Pick’em prize of an Alienware Battlestation. Riot Games announced that all players around the world will have a shot at winning this beast of a machine, which is what is being used by pros to play their matches.

Related: League Worlds 2020: Group stage scores, standings, and results

If you don’t have a perfect Pick’em score, don’t be disappointed. You’ll rake in other goodies such as Blue Essence, Orange Essence, Summoner Icons, and Hextech Chests based on accumulated points.

Worlds 2020 continues tomorrow with the final games of Group D starting at 3am CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.