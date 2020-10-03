League Worlds 2020: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The two highest-ranked teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage of the event.

Image via Riot Games

It’s the moment League of Legends esports fans have been waiting for all year—Worlds 2020 is here and it’s about to get serious.

The group stage of the tournament kicks off on Oct. 3 and features 16 teams—12 that qualified through regional seeding and four from the play-in stage.

Each group, from A to D, will play a double round-robin over the course of the next two weeks to decide who will move on to the final leg of the event. The two highest-ranked teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage on Oct 15.

In total, six regions will be represented in the groups, including four teams from China’s LPL, three squads from Europe’s LEC, North America’s LCS, and Korea’s LCK, the first and second seeds from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South East Asia’s PCS, and the first seed from the CIS’ LCL.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2020.

Group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1G2 Esports00
2Suning00
3Machi Esports00
4Team Liquid00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Machi Esports00Team Liquid
G2 Esports00Suning
Machi Esports00G2 Esports
Team Liquid00Suning
G2 Esports00Team Liquid
Suning00Machi Esports
Team Liquid00G2 Esports
Machi Esports00Suning
G2 Esports00Machi Esports
Suning00Team Liquid
Team Liquid00Machi Esports
Suning00G2 Esports

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Rogue10
2Damwon Gaming10
3JD Gaming01
4PSG Talon01

Group B: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Rogue10Talon
Damwon10JD Gaming
Rogue00Damwon
Talon00JD Gaming
Damwon00Talon
JD Gaming00Rogue
Talon00Damwon
Rogue00JD Gaming
Damwon00Rogue
JD Gaming00Talon
Talon00Rogue
JD Gaming00Damwon

Group C

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Team SoloMid00
2Fnatic00
3Gen.G00
4LGD Gaming00

Group C: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Gen.G00LGD Gaming
TSM00Fnatic
Gen.G00TSM
LGD Gaming00Fnatic
Fnatic00Gen.G
TSM00LGD Gaming
Fnatic00TSM
LGD Gaming00Gen.G
TSM00Gen.G
Fnatic00LGD Gaming
LGD Gaming00TSM
Gen.G00Fnatic

Group D

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Top Esports10
2DragonX10
3Unicorns of Love01
4FlyQuest01

Group D: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

FlyQuest01Top Esports
Unicorns of Love01DragonX
FlyQuest00Unicorns of Love
Top Esports00DragonX
DragonX00FlyQuest
Top Esports00Unicorns of Love
FlyQuest00DragonX
Unicorns of Love00Top Esports
DragonX00Unicorns of Love
Top Esports00FlyQuest
Unicorns of Love00FlyQuest
DragonX00Top Esports