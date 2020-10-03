League Worlds 2020: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The two highest-ranked teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage of the event.

It’s the moment League of Legends esports fans have been waiting for all year—Worlds 2020 is here and it’s about to get serious.

The group stage of the tournament kicks off on Oct. 3 and features 16 teams—12 that qualified through regional seeding and four from the play-in stage.

Each group, from A to D, will play a double round-robin over the course of the next two weeks to decide who will move on to the final leg of the event. The two highest-ranked teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage on Oct 15.

In total, six regions will be represented in the groups, including four teams from China’s LPL, three squads from Europe’s LEC, North America’s LCS, and Korea’s LCK, the first and second seeds from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South East Asia’s PCS, and the first seed from the CIS’ LCL.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2020.

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 G2 Esports 0 0 2 Suning 0 0 3 Machi Esports 0 0 4 Team Liquid 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Machi Esports 0 0 Team Liquid G2 Esports 0 0 Suning Machi Esports 0 0 G2 Esports Team Liquid 0 0 Suning G2 Esports 0 0 Team Liquid Suning 0 0 Machi Esports Team Liquid 0 0 G2 Esports Machi Esports 0 0 Suning G2 Esports 0 0 Machi Esports Suning 0 0 Team Liquid Team Liquid 0 0 Machi Esports Suning 0 0 G2 Esports

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Rogue 1 0 2 Damwon Gaming 1 0 3 JD Gaming 0 1 4 PSG Talon 0 1

Group B: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Rogue 1 0 Talon Damwon 1 0 JD Gaming Rogue 0 0 Damwon Talon 0 0 JD Gaming Damwon 0 0 Talon JD Gaming 0 0 Rogue Talon 0 0 Damwon Rogue 0 0 JD Gaming Damwon 0 0 Rogue JD Gaming 0 0 Talon Talon 0 0 Rogue JD Gaming 0 0 Damwon

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Team SoloMid 0 0 2 Fnatic 0 0 3 Gen.G 0 0 4 LGD Gaming 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)

Gen.G 0 0 LGD Gaming TSM 0 0 Fnatic Gen.G 0 0 TSM LGD Gaming 0 0 Fnatic Fnatic 0 0 Gen.G TSM 0 0 LGD Gaming Fnatic 0 0 TSM LGD Gaming 0 0 Gen.G TSM 0 0 Gen.G Fnatic 0 0 LGD Gaming LGD Gaming 0 0 TSM Gen.G 0 0 Fnatic

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Top Esports 1 0 2 DragonX 1 0 3 Unicorns of Love 0 1 4 FlyQuest 0 1

Group D: Matches (Oct. 3 to 11)