League Worlds 2020: Play-in stage scores, standings, and results

The four top teams will qualify for the group stage of the tournament.

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship kicks off with the play-in stage on Sept. 25, bringing together 10 teams, two groups, and four subsequent qualifiers.

A total of 10 regions will be represented in the play-ins, including the fourth seeds from China’s LPL and Europe’s LEC, the third seed from North America’s LCS, the second seed from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South East Asia’s PCS, and the first seeds from Brazil’s CBLOL, CIS’ LCL, Japan’s LJL, Latin America’s LLA, Oceania’s OPL, and Turkey’s TCL.

Each group will play a single round-robin, with the first-place teams advancing straight to the group stage. The third and fourth place teams in each play-in group will then play a best-of-five series. The winner of that matchup will play a second best-of-five against the second-place team from the opposing group, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

China’s LGD Gaming, Europe’s MAD Lions, and North America’s Team Liquid are the favorites of the play-ins.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the play-ins at Worlds 2020.

Play-in stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 MAD Lions 1 0 2 Team Liquid 0 0 3 Legacy Esports 0 0 4 Papara SuperMassive 0 0 5 INTZ Esports 0 1

Group A: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

MAD Lions 1 0 INTZ Legacy 0 0 INTZ Liquid 0 0 MAD Lions INTZ 0 0 SuperMassive SuperMassive 0 0 MAD Lions Liquid 0 0 Legacy SuperMassive 0 0 Liquid MAD Lions 0 0 Legacy INTZ 0 0 Liquid Legacy 0 0 SuperMassive

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 LGD Gaming 0 0 2 PSG Talon 0 0 3 V3 Esports 0 0 4 Unicorns of Love 0 0 5 Rainbow7 0 0

Group B: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)