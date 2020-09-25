League Worlds 2020: Play-in stage scores, standings, and results

The four top teams will qualify for the group stage of the tournament.

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship kicks off with the play-in stage on Sept. 25, bringing together 10 teams, two groups, and four subsequent qualifiers. 

A total of 10 regions will be represented in the play-ins, including the fourth seeds from China’s LPL and Europe’s LEC, the third seed from North America’s LCS, the second seed from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South East Asia’s PCS, and the first seeds from Brazil’s CBLOL, CIS’ LCL, Japan’s LJL, Latin America’s LLA, Oceania’s OPL, and Turkey’s TCL.

Each group will play a single round-robin, with the first-place teams advancing straight to the group stage. The third and fourth place teams in each play-in group will then play a best-of-five series. The winner of that matchup will play a second best-of-five against the second-place team from the opposing group, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. 

China’s LGD Gaming, Europe’s MAD Lions, and North America’s Team Liquid are the favorites of the play-ins. 

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the play-ins at Worlds 2020.

Play-in stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1MAD Lions10
2Team Liquid00
3Legacy Esports00
4Papara SuperMassive00
5INTZ Esports01

Group A: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

MAD Lions10INTZ
Legacy00INTZ
Liquid00MAD Lions
INTZ00SuperMassive
SuperMassive00MAD Lions
Liquid00Legacy
SuperMassive00Liquid
MAD Lions00Legacy
INTZ00Liquid
Legacy00SuperMassive

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1LGD Gaming00
2PSG Talon00
3V3 Esports00
4Unicorns of Love00
5Rainbow700

Group B: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

Talon00Rainbow7
LGD00Talon
Rainbow700V3
V300Unicorns
LGD00Rainbow7
Unicorns00Talon
V300LGD
Rainbow700Unicorns
Talon00V3
Unicorns00LGD