2,682 people successfully predicted the Worlds 2019 group placements in Pick’em

Following the end of the League of Legends 2019 World Championship group stage, the final numbers for this year’s Pick’em challenge have been locked in with 2,682 people successfully predicting the outcome of all four groups.

It’s a far cry from last year’s Pick’em, in which only 647 people successfully predicted the group stage. The 2018 World Championship was a toss-up, however. Very few fans expected the former World Champion roster Gen.G to finish last in their group and almost no one foresaw the final LCK representative KT Rolster to fall in the quarterfinals.

Nearly 3 million people locked in their predictions in Pick’em this year. The number of successful brackets represents a mere 0.092 percent of all the League fans that participated. Now, the same number of people will once again need to pick the perfect knockout group to take home the biggest prize of all.

Should any of the 2,682 players get the knockout stage predictions correct, they will all unlock the five League ultimate skins—including Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, Elementalist Lux, Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, and DJ Sona.

Of course, anyone who didn’t get the predictions for the group stage right can still earn some prizes, including a Poro icon and some blue essence for their linked League account.