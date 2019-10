League Worlds 2019: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The stage is set for the most important League of Legends event of the year.

The 2019 World Championship brings together 16 of the best teams and pits them against one another in a brawl of epic proportions.

Related: How to watch the Worlds 2019 group stage

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2019.

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Cloud9 0 0 2 G2 Esports 0 0 3 Griffin 0 0 4 HK Attitude 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 13 to 18)

Griffin 0 0 G2 Esports Cloud9 0 0 HK Attitude Griffin 0 0 HK Attitude G2 Esports 0 0 Cloud9 Cloud9 0 0 Griffin HK Attitude 0 0 G2 Esports Griffin 0 0 Cloud9 G2 Esports 0 0 HK Attitude HK Attitude 0 0 Griffin Cloud9 0 0 G2 Esports HK Attitude 0 0 Cloud9 G2 Esports 0 0 Griffin

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 2 GAM Esports 0 0 3 J Team 0 0 4 Splyce 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 12 to 17)

J Team 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix GAM Esports 0 0 Splyce FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 Splyce Splyce 0 0 GAM Esports FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 GAM Esports J Team 0 0 J Team GAM Esports 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix J Team 0 0 Splyce GAM Esports 0 0 J Team Splyce 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix Splyce 0 0 GAM Esports FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 J Team

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Fnatic 0 0 2 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 3 SK Telecom T1 0 0 4 Clutch Gaming 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 12 to 19)

Fnatic 0 0 SK Telecom T1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Clutch Gaming SK Telecom T1 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Fnatic 0 0 Clutch Gaming Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Fnatic Clutch Gaming 0 0 SK Telecom T1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 SK Telecom T1 TBD 0 0 Fnatic SK Telecom T1 0 0 Fnatic Clutch Gaming 0 0 Royal Never Give Up SK Telecom T1 0 0 Clutch Gaming Fnatic 0 0 Royal Never Give Up

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 ahq Esports Club 0 0 2 Invictus Gaming 0 0 3 Team Liquid 0 0 4 DAMWON Gaming 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 12 to 20)