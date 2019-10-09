How to watch the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stage

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is making its return to Europe with the group stage of the competition kicking off later this week.
This could be the most exciting and action-packed tournament yet. Sixteen of the best teams in the world are eager to perform internationally and prove their worth.
Contenders from Europe, North America, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam will fight it out in a double round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the next stage of the tournament.
Here’s how to watch the group stage at Worlds 2019.
Format
- 16 teams participate, including four teams from the play-in stage.
- Teams are divided into four groups.
- Double round robin.
- Matches are played in a best-of-one format.
- Top two teams from each group advance to the next stage of the competition.
Groups
|Group A
|Cloud9
|G2 Esports
|Griffin
|Hong Kong Attitude
|Group B
|FunPlus Phoenix
|GAM Esports
|J Team
|Splyce
|Group C
|Clutch Gaming
|Fnatic
|Royal Never Give Up
|SK Telecom T1
|Group D
|ahq Esports Club
|DAMWON Gaming
|Invictus Gaming
|Team Liquid
Schedule
Day one (round one)
Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7am CT (2pm local time)
|Fnatic
|vs.
|SKT
|RNG
|vs.
|Clutch
|Invictus
|vs.
|ahq
|DAMWON
|vs.
|Liquid
|J Team
|vs.
|FunPlus
|GAM
|vs.
|Splyce
Day two
Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7am CT (2pm local time)
|SKT
|vs.
|RNG
|Fnatic
|vs.
|Clutch
|Liquid
|vs.
|Invictus
|ahq
|vs.
|DAMWON
|Griffin
|vs.
|G2
|C9
|vs.
|HKA
Day three
Monday, Oct. 14 at 8am CT (3pm local time)
|Invictus
|vs.
|DAMWON
|ahq
|vs.
|Liquid
|FunPlus
|vs.
|Splyce
|J Team
|vs.
|GAM
|Griffin
|vs.
|HKA
|G2
|vs.
|C9
Day four
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8am CT (3pm local time)
|RNG
|vs.
|Fnatic
|Clutch
|vs.
|SKT
|FunPlus
|vs.
|GAM
|Splyce
|vs.
|J Team
|C9
|vs.
|Griffin
|HKA
|vs.
|G2
Day five (round two)
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8am CT (3pm local time)
|GAM
|vs.
|FunPlus
|Clutch
|vs.
|Splyce
|GAM
|vs.
|J Team
|Splyce
|vs.
|FunPlus
|Splyce
|vs.
|GAM
|FunPlus
|vs.
|J Team
Day six
Friday, Oct. 18 at 8am CT (3pm local time)
|Griffin
|vs.
|C9
|G2
|vs.
|HKA
|HKA
|vs.
|Griffin
|C9
|vs.
|G2
|HKA
|vs.
|C9
|G2
|vs.
|Griffin
Day seven
Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7am CT (2pm local time)
|RNG
|vs.
|SKT
|Clutch
|vs.
|Fnatic
|SKT
|vs.
|Fnatic
|Clutch
|vs.
|RNG
|SKT
|vs.
|Clutch
|Fnatic
|vs.
|RNG
Day eight
Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7am CT (2pm local time)
|ahq
|vs.
|Invictus
|Liquid
|vs.
|DAMWON
|Liquid
|vs.
|ahq
|DAMWON
|vs.
|Invictus
|DAMWON
|vs.
|ahq
|Invictus
|vs.
|Liquid
Stream
Worlds is available to watch on Riot’s official Twitch channel, as well as multiple alternative language streams each commentated by a different set of hosts.