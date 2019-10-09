How to watch the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stage

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is making its return to Europe with the group stage of the competition kicking off later this week.

This could be the most exciting and action-packed tournament yet. Sixteen of the best teams in the world are eager to perform internationally and prove their worth.

Contenders from Europe, North America, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam will fight it out in a double round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Here’s how to watch the group stage at Worlds 2019.

Format

16 teams participate, including four teams from the play-in stage.

Teams are divided into four groups.

Double round robin.

Matches are played in a best-of-one format.

Top two teams from each group advance to the next stage of the competition.

Groups

Group A Cloud9 G2 Esports Griffin Hong Kong Attitude

Group B FunPlus Phoenix GAM Esports J Team Splyce

Group C Clutch Gaming Fnatic Royal Never Give Up SK Telecom T1

Group D ahq Esports Club DAMWON Gaming Invictus Gaming Team Liquid

Schedule

Day one (round one)

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

Fnatic vs. SKT RNG vs. Clutch Invictus vs. ahq DAMWON vs. Liquid J Team vs. FunPlus GAM vs. Splyce

Day two

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

SKT vs. RNG Fnatic vs. Clutch Liquid vs. Invictus ahq vs. DAMWON Griffin vs. G2 C9 vs. HKA

Day three

Monday, Oct. 14 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

Invictus vs. DAMWON ahq vs. Liquid FunPlus vs. Splyce J Team vs. GAM Griffin vs. HKA G2 vs. C9

Day four

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

RNG vs. Fnatic Clutch vs. SKT FunPlus vs. GAM Splyce vs. J Team C9 vs. Griffin HKA vs. G2

Day five (round two)

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

GAM vs. FunPlus Clutch vs. Splyce GAM vs. J Team Splyce vs. FunPlus Splyce vs. GAM FunPlus vs. J Team

Day six

Friday, Oct. 18 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

Griffin vs. C9 G2 vs. HKA HKA vs. Griffin C9 vs. G2 HKA vs. C9 G2 vs. Griffin

Day seven

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

RNG vs. SKT Clutch vs. Fnatic SKT vs. Fnatic Clutch vs. RNG SKT vs. Clutch Fnatic vs. RNG

Day eight

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

ahq vs. Invictus Liquid vs. DAMWON Liquid vs. ahq DAMWON vs. Invictus DAMWON vs. ahq Invictus vs. Liquid

Stream

Riot Games – Twitch

Worlds is available to watch on Riot’s official Twitch channel, as well as multiple alternative language streams each commentated by a different set of hosts.