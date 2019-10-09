2 hours ago League of Legends / League Worlds /

How to watch the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stage

Here’s where it gets serious.

Image via Riot Games

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is making its return to Europe with the group stage of the competition kicking off later this week.

This could be the most exciting and action-packed tournament yet. Sixteen of the best teams in the world are eager to perform internationally and prove their worth.

Contenders from Europe, North America, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam will fight it out in a double round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Here’s how to watch the group stage at Worlds 2019.

Format

  • 16 teams participate, including four teams from the play-in stage.
  • Teams are divided into four groups.
  • Double round robin.
  • Matches are played in a best-of-one format.
  • Top two teams from each group advance to the next stage of the competition.

Groups

Group A
Cloud9
G2 Esports
Griffin
Hong Kong Attitude
Group B
FunPlus Phoenix
GAM Esports
J Team
Splyce
Group C
Clutch Gaming
Fnatic
Royal Never Give Up
SK Telecom T1
Group D
ahq Esports Club
DAMWON Gaming
Invictus Gaming
Team Liquid

Schedule

Day one (round one)

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

Fnaticvs.SKT
RNGvs.Clutch
Invictusvs.ahq
DAMWONvs.Liquid
J Teamvs.FunPlus
GAMvs.Splyce

Day two

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

SKTvs.RNG
Fnaticvs.Clutch
Liquidvs.Invictus
ahqvs.DAMWON
Griffinvs.G2
C9vs.HKA

Day three

Monday, Oct. 14 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

Invictusvs.DAMWON
ahqvs.Liquid
FunPlusvs.Splyce
J Teamvs.GAM
Griffinvs.HKA
G2vs.C9

Day four

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

RNGvs.Fnatic
Clutchvs.SKT
FunPlusvs.GAM
Splycevs.J Team
C9vs.Griffin
HKAvs.G2

Day five (round two)

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

GAMvs.FunPlus
Clutchvs.Splyce
GAMvs.J Team
Splycevs.FunPlus
Splycevs.GAM
FunPlusvs.J Team

Day six

Friday, Oct. 18 at 8am CT (3pm local time)

Griffinvs.C9
G2vs.HKA
HKAvs.Griffin
C9vs.G2
HKAvs.C9
G2vs.Griffin

Day seven

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

RNGvs.SKT
Clutchvs.Fnatic
SKTvs.Fnatic
Clutchvs.RNG
SKTvs.Clutch
Fnaticvs.RNG

Day eight

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7am CT (2pm local time)

ahqvs.Invictus
Liquidvs.DAMWON
Liquidvs.ahq
DAMWONvs.Invictus
DAMWONvs.ahq
Invictusvs.Liquid

Stream

Worlds is available to watch on Riot’s official Twitch channel, as well as multiple alternative language streams each commentated by a different set of hosts.