Legendary ZOFGK roster breaks up as T1 welcomes new LoL top laner

The all-star T1 ZOFGK League of Legends roster has finally met its demise. The team’s former top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je is parting ways with the squad after winning the 2024 World Championship. In his place for the 2025 season will be Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, the current LCK 2024 Summer Split champion.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, '𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧'



‘Doran’ 최현준 선수가 LCK 팀에 합류합니다.

T1과 함께 더 높은 곳에서 빛날 ‘Doran’ 선수에게 많은 응원과 격려 부탁드립니다!



‘Doran’ joined the T1 LCK team.

Please support him as the new top laner for T1 and help him shine even brighter at T1! pic.twitter.com/GztXjUdbQM — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 19, 2024

Doran served as part of the Hanwha Life Esports team, which ended Gen.G’s golden road journey in the LCK finals this year and became the champions to secure the first seed to Worlds. His balanced performance as the team’s top laner played a huge role in the team’s success.

Doran had the highest number of assists (98) among other LCK top laners during the Summer Playoffs for HLE, according to Oracle’s Elixir, while also having the third-highest number of kills. Apart from those stats, he has played for five different LCK teams throughout his career, so he has an ocean of experience with various rosters and lineups.

Even though the ZOFGK roster is no more, it will go down as one of the greatest League rosters to have ever been created. The squad broke many individual and team records, including having a perfect undefeated LCK split in 2022 to winning two consecutive Worlds titles by any team in the game’s history.

Apart from Zeus, the rest of the team has extended their contracts till 2025 or further so the team’s core is still intact. The Korean powerhouse will look to replicate its success on the domestic and international stage in 2025 with its new top laner.

