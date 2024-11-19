Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Doran of Hanwha Life Esports at the League of Legends World Championship 2024.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Legendary ZOFGK roster breaks up as T1 welcomes new LoL top laner

Doran will have big shoes to fill in in the star-studded T1 roster.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 11:44 am

The all-star T1 ZOFGK League of Legends roster has finally met its demise. The team’s former top laner Choi “Zeus” Woo-je is parting ways with the squad after winning the 2024 World Championship. In his place for the 2025 season will be Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, the current LCK 2024 Summer Split champion.

Recommended Videos

Doran served as part of the Hanwha Life Esports team, which ended Gen.G’s golden road journey in the LCK finals this year and became the champions to secure the first seed to Worlds. His balanced performance as the team’s top laner played a huge role in the team’s success.

Doran had the highest number of assists (98) among other LCK top laners during the Summer Playoffs for HLE, according to Oracle’s Elixir, while also having the third-highest number of kills. Apart from those stats, he has played for five different LCK teams throughout his career, so he has an ocean of experience with various rosters and lineups.

Even though the ZOFGK roster is no more, it will go down as one of the greatest League rosters to have ever been created. The squad broke many individual and team records, including having a perfect undefeated LCK split in 2022 to winning two consecutive Worlds titles by any team in the game’s history.

Apart from Zeus, the rest of the team has extended their contracts till 2025 or further so the team’s core is still intact. The Korean powerhouse will look to replicate its success on the domestic and international stage in 2025 with its new top laner.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube