Faker goes above and beyond as T1 defend LoL Worlds title

T1 successfully defended their League of Legends Worlds Championship title against Bilibili Gaming after completing a comeback from 2-1 down at the O2 Arena in London, becoming the first team to lift the trophy five different times.

With this series, Faker became the first League player to score 500 kills at Worlds. Not only that, he also bagged the Finals MVP award, the first player to do so twice. According to Esports Charts, the grand finals also broke records, with a peak of 6.9 million viewers tuning in to watch the series.

As the opening ceremony breathed life into the roaring audience in London, BLG showed their aggressive side with ELK’s razor-sharp Ashe ultimates by taking match one away from T1 in a dominating fashion, looking to end T1’s perfect streak against the LPL teams on the Worlds stage. However, T1 got back on the blue side for game two and showed a different gameplay by choosing Gumayusi’s famous Kalista and Oner’s Nocturne. Despite a good start by ELK’s Ashe, who secured first blood, T1 steamrolled over BLG with their team composition and leveled up the series.

BLG set the record straight with another convincing performance in game three as Bin’s Rumble pick went deathless, so the LPL first seed got to series point first. However, T1 bounced back strong in game four with Faker’s Sylas and Keria’s Renata plays, with the GOAT putting in another legendary performance in game five to help his team complete the title defense.

