League’s K-pop group K/DA is back and pre-releasing a new single on Aug. 27

After a tremendous debut at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship, K/DA is back.

The virtual K-pop girl group is pre-releasing a single on Aug. 27, which seems to be titled, “The Baddest.” K/DA, which consists of League champions Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa, is looking to follow up its hit “POP/STARS” with another banger.

K/DA appears to have opened up a Twitter account today to deliver the news to its fans. Since the group is “pre-releasing” a single, an album may follow soon after in time for Worlds 2020.

The group included “#CALLINGALLBLADES” in the tweet, which could potentially be the name of the album. The hashtag might also be hinting at a new blade-wielding champion joining K/DA.

Riot recently announced its partnership with Universal Music Group, with the two companies teaming up to produce six songs to promote Worlds.

The 2020 World Championship begins Sept. 25 and will be hosted in Shanghai.

