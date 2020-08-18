Riot partners with Universal Music Group to create promotional songs for League of Legends Worlds finals

Riot Games has teamed up with Universal Music Publishing Group, the company announced last night. Fourteen famous UMPG artists participated in an esports-themed music camp in July to create six new songs to promote the League of Legends Worlds finals.

The camp was held from July 24 to 27 in Shanghai’s GUM Studio. Among the artists was Golden Melody Awards (GMAs) Best Band winner Matzka, GMAs Best New Artist nominee Gong, and music reality show Chuang 2020 contender Chiyo.

Photo via UMPG

The full list consists of mostly Chinese artists, such as Matzka, Gong, Chiyo, Moi Yang, Nia Yang, Tian Mi, Xiao Junfeng, Rtruenahmean, JZlee, Daniel Kim, Dru Chen, Laird Yu, Chris Lyon, and Rabitt.

“We set up our Beijing office with this in mind,” said Andrew Jenkins, president of UMPG Australia and Asia Pacific. “Appointing a best-in-class local management team with a shared goal of focusing on developing the rich potential of Chinese songwriters and allowing them to shine.”

The 2020 League World Championship will take place from Sept. 25 and Oct. 31 in Shanghai. The finals will be hosted at the Pudong Soccer Stadium. It’ll be the first time the League Worlds final will be held at a new stadium, which will be the future home of the Shanghai SIPG soccer club.

