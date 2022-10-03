League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options

For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so.

As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.

Visible indicators are being added atop jungle monsters to show players ideal paths to take through the jungle, likely based on popular patterns that most players take, specific to certain champions. While players aren’t stuck to specific pathing routes, these new indicators aim to help players get started in what is normally a daunting role.

Riot is also planning to overhaul the patience that jungle camps have, which refers to how far they will chase players away from their camps before resetting. Indicators will be placed on the ground around camps showing how far they can go before heading back to where they started.

Notably, the leashing range for camps is also being diminished, so players will no longer be able to take two camps simultaneously. This will now force junglers like Fiddlesticks to path slower, and thus prevent them from accumulating experience and buffs at faster rates.

These massive changes to the jungle are expected to be released as part of the 2023 preseason with Patch 12.22, which is set to go live on Nov. 16. They are likely to appear for testing on League’s PBE in the coming weeks.