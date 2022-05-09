League team aced following an almost perfect wombo combo

There are few images in League of Legends that are more eye-opening than a perfectly executed wombo combo. With over 150 champions in the game and many of them having AoE abilities, it’s not hard to imagine dozens of satisfying compositions and plays to pull off.

And now, one Reddit user has presented one of the better-executed combos in the ARAM mode. What’s more, to make it even sweeter, one of the champions from the team executing it didn’t even participate.

In the clip, the blue side has all the ingredients it needs to fulfill its dreams of making the ideal wombo combo. All in all, they have Seraphine, Jarvan IV, Renata Glasc, Viktor, and Senna. Every single one of those champs has an AoE ultimate, and at the beginning of the video, almost everyone has their ults up, except for Viktor, who didn’t take part in the fight whatsoever.

Still, Jarvan IV caught four opponents in his Cataclysm (R). Once trapped, the red team got hit by three other ults—Seraphine’s Encore, Senna’s Dawning Shadow, and Renata Glasc’s Hostile Takeover. And yes, as you probably expected, they were all dead in the blink of an eye.

League, however, can be unpredictable, and it wouldn’t have surprised us that much if the aced team came back in some way and still managed to grab a win for themselves. That wasn’t the case this time, though, since a while later the blue side won, according to OP.gg.