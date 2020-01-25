League Pro View returns with lower price and new features for 2020 season

If you ever considered picking up Riot Games’ Pro View for the 2020 LEC and LCS Spring Splits, now’s a great time because the price has been lowered from $15.99 to only $9.99. The All Access pass has also been lowered from $19.99 to $12.99.

The League of Legends Pro View allows fans to get unique point-of-view streams from every play in a professional LCS or LEC game. The in-game chat, keystrokes, and individual clicks can all be seen by viewers to show how each of their favorite pro players set up for their matches.

LCS on Twitter Pro View is back for 2020 with a reduced price ($9.99 #LCS / $12.99 All Access) and new features! Learn more at: https://t.co/SALNiKpdSL

This year, however, Riot has added some new features to Pro View that should help enhance the overall experience. First, the new Map Stream mode will allow fans to see Summoner’s Rift in its entirety; viewers can now watch plays happening across the map all in real-time.

The Advanced Timeline will allow viewers to hover over a timeline at the bottom of the stream to skip around to important fights, objectives, and more. VODs will also have Pro View capabilities, which can be useful when analyzing certain teams, players, and strategies.

This season, it could be interesting to watch some of the new faces entering each league, including the various rookies coming into the LEC. The LCS also had some big names change up their team for the new year, and they too could be a fun option to watch during competition. Unfortunately for fans of other regions, Riot hasn’t said anything about Pro View for the LCK or LPL, so we’ll have to settle for the Western side of pro League for now.

