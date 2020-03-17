League of Legends: Wild Rift dev update coming this week

Since League of Legends: Wild Rift was announced last October, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information about the game. Riot Games hasn’t released any details since then, but this may soon change.

Ben Forbes, the communications lead for Wild Rift, revealed yesterday that Riot will be releasing a developer update later this week on Wild Rift’s official YouTube channel. The exact date for the release of the update wasn’t revealed.

Forbes also added that there won’t be any news about the game’s release, alpha, or beta timing. Instead, the update will allow curious fans to check in on Riot’s current progress with the MOBA game. Wild Rift will initially release on mobile devices before making its way to consoles as well.

So far, no information about the game’s release has been revealed. Players can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store and sign up for updates on the official Wild Rift website.