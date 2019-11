League of Legends Patch 9.24 will buff and nerf champion base stats in ARAM mode

Many League of Legends players hop into Summoner’s Rift to climb the ranked ladder. But the wildly-popular ARAM mode is a tried-and-true way of having fun and leaving the serious grind behind. And Patch 9.24 looks to keep it that way.

Riot principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer informed fans on Twitter today of the ARAM changes coming with Patch 9.24. Though no champions were balanced in 9.23, Riot promised to look at any discrepancies and adjust them in the next update.

Riot Mort on Twitter ARAM – As promised, checked how everything looked after 9.23. Nothing too crazy, but a few things we can improve so here’s the changes going into 9.24. We’re also hoping to fix the bug with Super Minions, and will likely be nerfing Presence of Mind. Again…this is ARAM.

Here are all the Patch 9.24 ARAM changes.

Buffs

Karthus

Damage dealt changed from -6 percent to default numbers.

Kayle

Damage dealt changed from -6 percent to default numbers.

Kennen

Now takes five percent less damage.

Olaf

Now takes five percent less damage.

Pyke

Now takes five percent less damage and deals five percent more damage.

Renekton

Now takes five percent less damage.

Sion

Additional damage taken changed from 10 percent to eight percent.

Zyra

Damage dealt changed from -8 percent to -6 percent.

Damage taken changed from eight percent to six percent.

Nerfs

Camille

Increased damage dealt changed from eight percent to six percent.

Damage taken changed from -8 percent to -6 percent.

Jayce

Damage dealt changed from a five percent increase to default numbers.

Jhin

Damage dealt changed from -8 percent to -10 percent.

Kassadin

Damage taken changed from -5 percent to default numbers.

Kha’Zix

Damage taken changed from -10 percent to -8 percent.

Leona

Now takes five percent more damage.

Nautilus

Damage taken increased from five percent to eight percent.

Nocturne

Increased damage dealt changed from 10 percent to eight percent.

Damage taken changed from -12 percent to -8 percent.

Qiyana

Increased damage dealt changed from 12 percent to eight percent.

Damage taken changed from -10 percent to -8 percent.

Ryze

Increased damage dealt changed from eight percent to five percent.

Udyr

Increased damage dealt changed from 10 percent to eight percent.

Damage taken changed from -10 percent to -8 percent.

Yorick

Now takes five percent more damage.

Zac

Damage taken changed from -8 percent to default numbers.

The ARAM changes, along with Patch 9.24, will likely hit the live servers on Dec. 11.