The Riot devs are shipping a 12.12 micropatch to take care of some “outliers” on June 30. Patch 12.12b, which features a series of changes, targets champions that were hit too hard in the previous patch.
Leading up to Patch 12.13 on July 13, this mini patch will look to find a fine balance in the meta. Katarina, Caitlyn, and Leona are receiving buffs in the update, and Bel’Veth, Wukong, and Seraphine are taking on nerfs.
Here are the patch notes for League’s 12.12b micropatch.
Champion changes
Bel‘Veth
Base stats
- AD growth: two > 1.7
- Health growth 105 > 99
E – Royal Maelstrom
- Cooldown: 22 to 14 > 22 to 16
- Lifesteal: 20 to 26 percent > 20 percent all ranks
R – Endless Banquet
- Bonus health ratio: 165 percent bonus AD > 120 percent bonus AD
Caitlyn
Passive – Headshot
- 50 to 100 percent total AD > 60 to 110 percent total AD
W – Yordle Snap Trap
- Bonus headshot damage: 60 to 240 (+40 to 120 percent bonus AD) > 40 to 220 (+40 to 80 bonus AD)
Katarina
Passive – Voracity
- Dagger AP ratio: 55/66/77/88 percent > 65/75/85/85/95 percent
Q – Bouncing Blade
- Damage: 75/105/135/165/190 (+30 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+35 percent AP)
- AD ratio per dagger: 16 percent (+16 percent per 70 percent bonus AS) > 18 percent (18 percent per 60 percent bonus AS)
- On-hit ratio: 28/33/38 percent > 30/35/40 percent
Leona
Passive – Sunlight
- Damage: 25 + seven per level > 32 + eight per level
Senna
Base stats
- Base health: 560 > 530
Q – Piercing Darkness
- Base damage: 40 to 160 > 30 to 170
W – Last Embrace
- Root duration: 1.25 to 2.25 seconds > one to two seconds
Seraphine
Passive – Stage Presence
- AP ratio: six to nine percent > seven percent
E – Beat Drop
- CC duration: 1.15 seconds > 1.25 seconds
Shaco
Passive – Backstab
- AD ratio: 15 percent > 25 percent
Q – Deceive
- AD ratio: 40 percent > 50 percent
W – Jack in the Box
- Cooldown: 16 seconds > 15 seconds
- Duration AP ratio: Five percent > 10 percent
Tahm Kench
Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Bonus mage damage ratio: Four percent bonus health > three percent bonus health
- Health growth: 109 > 103
Wukong
E – Nimbus Strike
- Deals 160 percent damage to monsters > deals 120 percent damage to monsters
R – Cyclone
- Cooldown: 120 to 90 > 130 to 90
Yuumi
Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block
- Bonus range: 50 > zero
Zeri
R – Lightning Crash
- Bonus magic resistance: one percent > 0.5 percent