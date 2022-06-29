Riot is making some adjustments in the latest patch.

The Riot devs are shipping a 12.12 micropatch to take care of some “outliers” on June 30. Patch 12.12b, which features a series of changes, targets champions that were hit too hard in the previous patch.

Leading up to Patch 12.13 on July 13, this mini patch will look to find a fine balance in the meta. Katarina, Caitlyn, and Leona are receiving buffs in the update, and Bel’Veth, Wukong, and Seraphine are taking on nerfs.

Here are the patch notes for League’s 12.12b micropatch.

Champion changes

Bel‘Veth

Base stats

AD growth: two > 1.7

Health growth 105 > 99

E – Royal Maelstrom

Cooldown: 22 to 14 > 22 to 16

Lifesteal: 20 to 26 percent > 20 percent all ranks

R – Endless Banquet

Bonus health ratio: 165 percent bonus AD > 120 percent bonus AD

Caitlyn

Passive – Headshot

50 to 100 percent total AD > 60 to 110 percent total AD

W – Yordle Snap Trap

Bonus headshot damage: 60 to 240 (+40 to 120 percent bonus AD) > 40 to 220 (+40 to 80 bonus AD)

Katarina

Passive – Voracity

Dagger AP ratio: 55/66/77/88 percent > 65/75/85/85/95 percent

Q – Bouncing Blade

Damage: 75/105/135/165/190 (+30 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+35 percent AP)

AD ratio per dagger: 16 percent (+16 percent per 70 percent bonus AS) > 18 percent (18 percent per 60 percent bonus AS)

On-hit ratio: 28/33/38 percent > 30/35/40 percent

Leona

Passive – Sunlight

Damage: 25 + seven per level > 32 + eight per level

Senna

Base stats

Base health: 560 > 530

Q – Piercing Darkness

Base damage: 40 to 160 > 30 to 170

W – Last Embrace

Root duration: 1.25 to 2.25 seconds > one to two seconds

Seraphine

Passive – Stage Presence

AP ratio: six to nine percent > seven percent

E – Beat Drop

CC duration: 1.15 seconds > 1.25 seconds

Shaco

Passive – Backstab

AD ratio: 15 percent > 25 percent

Q – Deceive

AD ratio: 40 percent > 50 percent

W – Jack in the Box

Cooldown: 16 seconds > 15 seconds

Duration AP ratio: Five percent > 10 percent

Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste

Bonus mage damage ratio: Four percent bonus health > three percent bonus health

Health growth: 109 > 103

Wukong

E – Nimbus Strike

Deals 160 percent damage to monsters > deals 120 percent damage to monsters

R – Cyclone

Cooldown: 120 to 90 > 130 to 90

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Bonus range: 50 > zero

Zeri

R – Lightning Crash