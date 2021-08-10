After taking a week off to disconnect and recharge, Riot is back with the latest League of Legends patch.

Patch 11.16 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug. 12, featuring a series of champion updates, item adjustments, and system changes.

From the bot lane to mid, Karma and Sona are the focus of the patch. The two champions are undergoing sweeping changes to their kits in Patch 11.16. The latter of the two champions is in for a “major update,” according to a statement by lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu.

As for the shop, Dark Seal and Redemption are being adjusted and ranked—solo queue, duo queue, and flex queue—is receiving some changes. A third penalty tier for queue-dodging has been added and a new friends leaderboard has been implemented in the game.

Here are the notes for League Patch 11.16.

Champions

Diana

Passive – Moonsilver Blade

Damage to non-epic monsters: 300 percent to 250 percent

Fiora

E – Bladework

Cooldown: 11/9.5/8/6.5/5 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Jarvan IV

Passive – Martial Cadence

Damage: Eight percent of target’s current health to 10 percent of target’s current health

R – Cataclysm

Bonus damage ratio: 150 percent AD to 180 percent AD

Jhin

W – Deadly Flourish

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 to 60/95/130/165/200

R – Curtain Call

Minimum damage ratio: 20 percent AD to 25 percent AD

Karma

Passive – Gathering Fire

[Rem] On-hit cooldown reduction: No longer reduces Mantra’s cooldown by one second whenever she uses her basic attacks against an enemy champion

Cooldown reduction from abilities: 2/3.5/5 seconds (level 1/6/11) to five seconds

Q – Inner Flame

Base damage: 90/135/180/225/270 to 70/120/170/220/270

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds

Cost: 55 mana to 45 mana

Q2 – Soulflare

Initial damage: 25/75/125/175 to 40/100/160/220

E – Inspire

Base shield: 80/120/160/200/240 to 80/125/170/215/260

Bonus movement speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40 percent

Defiance buffs to nearby allied champions: 30 percent of the total shield’s amount, 100 percent bonus movement speed to 30 percent of the total shield’s amount, 30 percent bonus movement speed

Lee Sin

W – Iron Will

Omnivamp: 10/15/20/25/30 percent to 5/10/15/20/25 percent

Lulu

W – Whimsy

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic

Heal: Five to 65 (+five to 13 percent maximum health) (level one to 18) (due to heal and scaling bugs) to 5/15/25/35/45/55/65 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13/14/15 percent maximum health) (level 1/6/9/11/13/15/17)

E – Sapling Toss

Detonation damage: 25/50/75/100/125 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+0.8 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) to 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+0.7 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)

Nunu

Movement speed: 340 to 345

E – Snowball Barrage

Damage ratio per snowball: Six percent AP to 10 percent AP

Total damage ratio: 54 percent AP to 90 percent AP

Shaco

Q – Deceive

[Rem] Shaco’s orange smoke VFX no longer appears from the enemy’s point of view when cast through Fog of War

R – Hallucinate

Ward clone pathing bugfix: When Shaco’s clone kills a ward, it will no longer override all commands and attempt to repeatedly path back to Shaco

Idle clone pathing bugfix: When Shaco’s clone does not receive additional commands for 10 seconds, it will no longer path back to Shaco

Ward gold bugfix: Wards killed by Shaco’s clone now properly grants gold to Shaco

Clone death explosion: When killed by reflected damage, Shaco’s clone now properly explodes into mini-boxes

Sivir

W – Ricohet

Damage ratio: 30/40/50/60/70 percent AD to 30/45/60/75/90 percent AD

Sona

Passive – Power Chord

[New] Accelerando: Sona’s basic abilities grant her permanent Accelerando stacks. She gains +0.5 non-ultimate ability haste per stack, up to 60 non-ultimate ability haste. Once she reaches 60 non-ultimate ability haste, instead of gaining additional Accelerando stacks, her ultimate ability’s current cooldown reduces by 1.5 seconds each time she would gain an Accelerando stack

[New] Now persists through revives (such as Zilean’s ult and Guardian Angel)

Q – Hymn of Valor

[Cost] 75/80/85/90/95 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana

[New] Now grants a stack of Accelerando for each bolt that hits an enemy champion

[Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Hymn of Valor’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast

W – Aria of Perseverance

Cost: 105/110/115/120/125 mana to 80/85/90/95/100 mana

[New] Aria of Perseverance’s aura now grants a stack of Accelerando each you time you heal another injured ally or prevent at least 25 to 125 damage from another ally with the aura’s shields

[Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Aria of Perseverance’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast

E – Song of Celerity

Cost: 90 mana to 65 mana

[Rem] Aura mana refund: Granting an ally Song of Celerity’s aura no longer refunds 30 mana per cast

R – Crescendo

[Rem] Ability cooldown reduction: No longer reduces Sona’s basic abilities

[New] Hits champions to hits champions, minions, and monsters

Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste

Base damage: 12 to 60 (level one to 18) to eight to 60 (level one to 18)

Q – Tongue Lash

Base heal: 15/20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25/30

Vladimir

Passive – Crimson Pact

AP to bonus health conversion: 140 percent to 160 percent

Bonus health to AP conversion: 2.5 percent to 3.3333333 percent

Xin Zhao

Attack damage: 66 (level one) to 63 (level one)

Ziggs

Mana: 420 (level one) to 480 (level one)

E – Hexplosive Minefield

Base damage per mine: 40/75/110/145/180 to 30/70/110/150/190

Slow: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 10/20/30/40/50 percent

Items

Dark Seal

Dread AP per glory stack: Five to four

Glory stacks lost on death: Four to five

Redemption

Intervention health: 180 to 360 (based on ally’s level) to 200 to 400 (based on ally’s level)

Intervention cooldown: 120 seconds to 90 seconds

Bandle City Clash

The second weekend of the Bandle City-themed Clash will take place on Aug. 21 and 22. Team formation for the weekend will open on Aug. 16, according to Riot.

Ranked updates

[Update] Third queue dodge penalty: A third penalty tier for queue-dodging has been added. Players that dodge three times in a 24-hour period will experience a 12-hour MOBA queue lockout and a 10 LP loss (the first two dodge penalties are unchanged)

[New] Friends leaderboard: Riot has added a new social leaderboard inside ranked Summoner’s Rift lobbies. You can access this leaderboard by clicking on the new leaderboard button in the upper right corner of the solo/duo or flex lobby

Flex queue: Master and above flex players can no longer queue with other flex players rated below platinum

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed a bug where Warwick’s R – Infinite Duress cancels mid-jump if the target flashes

Champions can now acquire blue buff if they kill the Blue Sentinel while in a zombie state, such as Sion’s Passive- Glory in Death (this is already true for red buff)

Fixed a bug where players would lose their red or blue buffs when executing to non-epic jungle monsters

Fixed a bug where a champion’s bounty value did not reset back to zero in the scoreboard even after their bounty is claimed

Sandshrike’s Claw’s tooltip counter for damage dealt now properly displays the amount of damage done to the enemy

Fixed a bug where, if Steel Shoulderguards are refunded or sold before purchasing and activating Relic Shield, buffs for both items appear in the buff bar

Fixed a bug where a champion was able to teleport to a destroyed tower if the teleport channel bar has 0.3 seconds remaining

Fixed a bug where Tryndamere’s W – Mocking Shout would not contribute towards Eclipse’s Ever Rising Moon if the enemy champion was facing him

Umbral Glaive is no longer able to deal bonus damage to a ward that is invulnerable (due to being teleported to)

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Coven Evelynn

Old God Malphite

Old God Warwick

Coven Cassiopeia

Coven Ahri

Coven Ashe

Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition

Chromas

Coven Evelynn

Old God Malphite

Old God Warwick

Coven Cassiopeia

Coven Ahri

Coven Ashe

Coven Zyra

Coven Morgana

Coven Camille

Coven LeBlanc

Coven Lissandra

