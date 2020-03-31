League of Legends Patch 10.7: Full notes and updates

The latest League of Legends patch brings with it the new (and much scarier) version of Fiddlesticks, alongside a host of changes to champions, runes, items, and the ranking system.

ARAM is also getting a much-needed update, with the weekly free rotation taking center stage. Going forward, Riot is making a total of 65 champions (always) free to play in ARAM.

Here’s the full notes for League’s Patch 10.7.

Premade balance in ranked

Riot has been working on some matchmaking improvements like Autofill Balance to make sure that each game of League feels as fair as possible.

With this follow-up change, Riot is attempting to make sure that when one team in a Solo/Duo game has a duo, the other team should have one as well.

This change will only be applying to Ranked Solo/Duo for right now. Riot will be looking into adding it to Flex and Normal games, but since premade can be of all different sizes in those modes, making them equivalent across teams can be much more complicated.

Champions

Fiddlesticks

Akali

R – Perfect Execution

Cooldown reduced from 120/90/60 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds.

Corki

W – Special Delivery

Direct hit burn duration increased from 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds.

Galio

R – Hero’s Entrance

[NEW] Anti-magic Bulwark: Now grants E – Shield of Durand’s passive magic damage shield to all allied champions in the area he casted it at for five seconds.

Garen

Passive – Perseverance

Cooldown increase from seven seconds to eight seconds.

Q – Decisive Strike

Movement speed duration decreased from 1.5/2/2.5/3/3.5 seconds to 1/1.65/2.3/2.95/3.6 seconds.

Ivern

E – Triggerseed

Base damage increased from 60/80/100/120/140 to 70/95/120/145/170.

R – Daisy!

Cooldown decreased from 160/140/120 seconds to140/130/120 seconds.

Kai’Sa

E – Supercharge

Cooldown decreased from 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds to16/15/14/13/12 seconds.

Nasus

W – Wither

Range increased from 600 to 700.

E – Spirit Fire

Armor reduction increased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 25/30/35/40/45 percent.

Nocturne

Health regen decreased from 8.5 to seven.

Magic resist growth decreased from 1.15 to 0.7.

Riven

Base health increased from 555.48 to 560.

Health regen increased from 7 to 8.5.

Talon

W – Rake

Increased damage decreased from 50/65/80/95/110 (+0.4 bonus attack damage) to 45/60/75/90/105 (+0.4 bonus attack damage).

Return damage decreased from 70/85/100/115/130 (+0.6 bonus attack damage) to 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.7 bonus attack damage).

Wukong

Passive – Stone Skin

Bonus armor decreased from 5-11 (level 1-18) >>> 5-9 (level 1-18).

E – Nimbus Strike

Base damage decreased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 80/110/140/170/200.

Ability queue: Wukong’s W – Warrior Trickster and R – Cyclone can now be queued up during his dash.

Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination

Base heal increased from 10-78 (levels 1-18) >>> 10-112 (levels 1-18).

Runes

Conditioning

Activation time increased from 10:00 to 12:00.

Phase Rush

Movement speed increased from 30 to 50 percent on melee champions to 40 to 60 percent on melee champions.

One-For-All balance changes

10.7 buffs

Akali: +5 percent damage dealt

Bard: +5 percent damage dealt and -7 percent damage taken

Evelynn: -5 percent damage taken

Gangplank: +5 percent damage dealt

Nunu: +5 percent healing

Soraka: +5 percent healing

Thresh: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Yuumi: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Zoe: +5 percent damage dealt

10.7 nerfs

Darius: +5 percent damage taken and -5 percent healing

Volibear: +5 percent damage taken and -10 percent healing

Wukong: -5 percent damage dealt & +5 percent damage taken

System changes

Turret “backdoor” damage reduction increased from 66 percent to 90 percent.

Turret plates: Turrets in OFA now have plates with URF-style health rules (scaling health rather than even increments). The plates fall off at 8:00 and give 50 percent of resistances compared to regular SR. They’ll also give 130 percent more gold than in regular SR.

Players gain 40 movement speed out-of-combat.

Flash in a pan: Players gain 40 percent CDR on summoner spells.

Structure damage: Players begin dealing increased damage to structures at 12:30, scaling up to +25 percent at 25:00.

Cool kicks: Players will have a faster and longer-lasting Homeguard at the beginning of the game.

24k magic: Players will start with 950g.

Minion gold and XP: Minion gold and XP values are multiplied by roughly 130 percent.

Jungle gold and XP: Jungle monsters give 15 percent bonus gold and experience.

Monster mash: Non-champion units deal 25 percent increased damage to structures.

Baron Kill: Baron Nashor grants an Eye of the Herald on kill.

Rift Herald spawn: Rift Herald first spawns at 6:00 and has a 4:30 respawn time.

Baron spawn: Baron Nashor spawns at 15:00 and has a 4:30 respawn time.

Drakes spawn: Elemental Drakes spawn at 3:30 and have a 3:30 respawn time.

Elder Dragon: Elder Dragon has a 4:30 respawn time.

Cannon minions spawn: Cannon minions begin spawning every other wave at 8:00 and then every wave at 19:00.

ARAM Free to Play rotation and balance changes

Going forward, Riot is making the following 65 champions always free to play in ARAM: Aatrox, Ahri, Akali, Amumu, Annie, Ashe, Brand, Braum, Caitlyn, Cho’Gath, Darius, Draven, Ekko, Ezreal, Fiora, Fizz, Garen, Graves, Irelia, Janna, Jarvan IV, Jax, Jhin, Jinx, Karma, Karthus, Katarina, Kayle, Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Lee Sin, Leona, Lucian, Lulu, Lux, Malphite, Maokai, Master Yi, Miss Fortune, Mordekaiser, Morgana, Nautilus, Nidalee, Pantheon, Pyke, Quinn, Renekton, Riven, Ryze, Sivir, Sona, Soraka, Thresh, Tristana, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Twitch, Varus, Vayne, Veigar, Vel’Koz, Vladimir, Wukong, Xayah, and Zed, in addition to the current Weekly Free Rotation.



10.7 buffs

Bard: +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken.

Rek’Sai: +12 percent damage dealt and -10 -percent damage taken to +12 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken.

Fiddlesticks: -5 percent damage dealt to Normal (rework).

Bug fixes

Casting Tristana’s Q – Rapid Fire, Miss Fortune’s W – Strut, Draven’s W – Blood Rush, or Master Yi’s R – Highlander no longer cancels the champion’s basic attack animation.

Cleaned up the “Silence” bubble effect that appears over a unit when they are Silenced.

Miss Fortune’s E – Make It Rain’s damage ring indicator is now properly visible in Howling Abyss.

Nimbus Cloak now properly procs immediately after performing Hexflash.

Vi is no longer Unstoppable when her R – Assault and Battery is interrupted in any way.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Furyhorn Cosplay Veigar

Pengu Cosplay Tristana

Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot

Worldbreaker Malzahar

Worldbreaker Sion

Worldbreaker Maokai

Chromas