Who says you can't be kind in League of Legends?

If you ask me, there’s nothing more satisfying than getting a Pentakill in League of Legends. Falling in love or graduating, maybe, but a Pentakill will always live on in your memory. What I’m about to show you is even better than getting a Pentakill—it’s League players collaborating to make a wholesome play unlike any other.

On Aug. 21, one player shared a clip where an Evelynn player does everything in their power to get their fellow Zilean a Pentakill. Once Evelynn joins the fight in Howling Abyss, Zilean has already obliterated the enemy team and he’s only missing the enemy Varus for the Pentakill.

Unfortunately, Zilean is too low and is scared to approach Varus, who could easily delete him and his chances of getting the best achievement there is in League.

So, the brave Evelynn player hits Varus with a Snowball, picks up the bomb Zilean left near Varus, and executes an explosive combo that results in the enemy player actually being killed by the bomb, securing Zilean’s Pentakill.

This all shows me that there’s still hope for League, and we don’t have to continuously try to one-up each other in an endless cycle of competition. Howling Abyss is a still-for-fun mode you can play to relax after a stressful day of work and solo queue, where it’s more fun to work together than steal your teammate’s kill.

Remember, if you’re kind to your teammates, they will be kind to you. If we work together, we can make Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss a better place and reduce toxicity levels to a minimum.

