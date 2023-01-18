League head champ designer explains visual, audio issues with Jax’s mid-scope update: ‘We straight up missed a few things’

A recent mid-scope update to Jax in League of Legends has not hit the mark the game’s player base set for it. Following the launch of the update last week, Jax was immediately affected negatively when some of his skins were updated to be missing some of their visual and graphical effects.

The update made it so that Jax’s visuals on certain skins struggle to reflect his strength, with the animations for his hard-hitting passive feeling slower than usual, and his ultimate, Grandmaster’s Might, no longer having a visual effect attached to its shield component.

Thus, League’s lead champion designer August Browning apologized today on behalf of the development team for accidentally removing some of Jax’s visual effects and clarified what the team is doing to remedy the situation. In Patch 13.2, Jax will be receiving a flurry of visual updates and animation tweaks in an effort to restore some aspect of the champion’s power fantasy.

About Jax:

The update shipped missing some VFX,SFX, and anim details. This was partially due to some bugs that slipped in, but also because we straight up missed a few things. Sorry about that. We've been reading feedback posts and are working to get things fixed for next patch. pic.twitter.com/Z6Lhul3Ogh — August (@RiotAugust) January 17, 2023

“The update shipped missing some VFX, SFX, and [animation] details,” Browning said on Twitter. “This was partially due to some bugs that slipped in, but also because we straight up missed a few things. Sorry about that. We’ve been reading feedback posts and are working to get things fixed for next patch.”

In Patch 13.2, Riot will be reversing unintentional changes to Jax’s animations, including a change that brings back his ultimate’s shield animation, as well as a fix that corrects the timing behind his ult’s auto-attack sounds. One bug, according to Riot, caused certain sounds “to not play at all,” but it’s been fixed going into Patch 13.2.

Certain skins, including Mecha Kingdoms, God Staff, and Nemesis Jax, are all receiving new visual effects that make Jax feel more imposing and “more dense.”

Related: 10 champions to be nerfed in League Patch 13.2, including Yuumi, Lucian, and Kassadin

While Jax may feel weaker from a visual standpoint on the game’s current patch, there’s no question that the mid-scope update he received made him a much stronger champion overall. So far in Patch 13.1, Jax holds a 12 percent pick rate and 21 percent ban rate, the highest respective marks among all top laners in the game, according to League stats site op.gg. Riot has no plans to nerf Jax in Patch 13.2, only update his visuals and sound effects.

With the changes that are on the table, though, it’s likely that in Patch 13.2, Jax will go back to looking and feeling as strong as he actually is.