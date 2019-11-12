League of Legends EU West ranked queues temporarily disabled, players complaining of server and client issues

There’s only a week left to climb the ranked ladder and achieve that coveted League of Legends rank you’ve been aiming for all season. But European players might have to put that dream on hold for a bit.

EU West players are complaining of slow servers and client issues today. To counteract the problem, League devs have temporarily disabled ranked queues while they investigate the issue, according to the Riot Games’ Support Twitter account.

Riot Games Support on Twitter 📢 [EUW] Ranked Queues are temporarily disabled while we investigate issues taking place. Hold tight while we work to resolve them and keep an eye on the Server Status Page for updates: https://t.co/XFCR0iBIgA

There are several reports of League’s client freezing or blacking out completely, icing players out from lobbies.

Players who had their lobbies or games interrupted were rewarded “loss forgiveness,” while winners of the matches receive the infamously unpopular nine LP.

Riot has promised that the support team is working its magic to try to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Riot Games Support on Twitter @j_drno We’re working as fast as we can to get the games back up! Hold tight and we appreciate the patience. 🙂 ~Tacun

Fans eager to jump into ranked action can check League’s server status, which will be updated as soon as it’s back up.