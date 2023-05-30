The new NA season is scheduled to begin in less than 72 hours.

The LCS Players Association is actively hiding its planned LCS walkout time and date in an effort to blindside Riot Games, the 10 franchised North American esports organizations, and any “scab players” that may potentially cross the picket line this weekend—but one specific strike date is looking more and more likely.

In a statement provided to Dot Esports late on Monday, May 29, representatives from the LCSPA wrote: “The LCSPA and its players are currently operating under the expectation that Riot and teams will attempt to hire scab labor.”

To counteract that, the NA association is refusing to share any specific voting numbers or exact walkout dates publicly.

The LCSPA also released a follow-up statement on Twitter on May 29, just hours after originally confirming NA players had “overwhelmingly” voted to stage a walkout during the Summer season, stating it has been contacting non-LCS players in a bid to bring them on board with the strike.

The representative body has been asking amateur League players not to ‘strikebreak’ and step into any replacement role because this could jeopardize any power the association will eventually have at the negotiating table.

The statement ended with a message directly to Riot: “There is only one solution: meet with the players and agree to a plan that everyone can support.”

The LCSPA is hoping to bring Riot officials back to the table. Photo by Marv Watson via Riot Games

Despite keeping the date shrouded, it’s looking more and more likely the walkout will be staged on the very first day of the 2023 LCS Summer Split.

While Dot Esports has not had anything officially confirmed by the LCSPA⁠, the word behind the curtain is LCS players will strike on Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2⁠—the first matchdays of NA’s next competitive League season. The expectation is no LCS players will attend Riot Games Arena.

The strike may continue into week two and beyond too. Dot contacted Riot for a formal response but, as of publication, has not received any statement or reply.

The LCSPA has made it very clear it wants to discuss the future of the region with Riot officials, particularly focusing on five points.

These include a “VALORANT-style” relegation and promotion system between the LCS and NACL, more incentives for participating teams, a $300,000 USD revenue pool for NACL teams to pay salaries, minimum contracts for title-winning players, and a rule that allows three out of five players on any dropped NACL rosters first priority to retain their place if the majority remains together.

“The LCSPA sincerely hopes Riot will avert this walkout by joining us in the coming days to have open and transparent discussions,” the association said earlier.

Heading into the weekend, Riot has given LCS organizations the green light to make emergency roster signings, according to a report from League journalist Sander Hove on Twitter on May 29. The LCSPA has already moved to shut down any action on that front via player discussions.

All LCS orgs are legally obliged to field League rosters this week.

