LCS Lock In groups have been drafted

All 10 LCS teams will battle on the Summoner's Rift next week.

North American League of Legends fans better prepare themselves, because Riot Games has finally announced the schedule and groups for the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament.

The Lock In is a separate tournament that takes place before the start of the 2021 LCS Spring Split, which features two groups of five LCS teams that are led by the top two finishers of the previous season. FlyQuest and TSM were the league’s finalists, so they were able to choose their opponents for the group stage in a draft.

The groups have been drafted, and the schedule set.

Group A, led by TSM, consists of Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Counter Logic Gaming, and Golden Guardians. On the other side, FlyQuest’s group B consists of Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, Dignitas, and Immortals.

This tournament does not affect the standings of the regular season whatsoever, and instead has a winner-take-all prize of $150,000. The winning team will also receive an extra $50,000 for a charity of their choice.

For the LCS, Lock In is a great chance to show off their new rosters for the year—and in 2021, every single team has a different player on their starting roster. Even though this doesn’t affect standings for the Spring and Summer Splits, this can also help give momentum to a team heading into the new year.

Check out all the action when the 2021 LCS Lock In begins on Friday, Jan. 15.