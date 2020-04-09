LCK Spring playoffs begin April 18

The 2020 LCK Spring Split playoff schedule was revealed by Riot Games earlier today. The tournament will kick off on April 18 and will feature online matches until the finals on April 25.

Riot announced that it’s considering holding the matches in LoL Park, the LCK’s stadium, without an audience depending on the circumstances linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round will see the fourth and fifth-ranked teams from the regular season face off on April 18. The winner will advance to round two to play against the third-ranked team. This will continue until round five, where the top team from the regular season will face the winner of the previous rounds. That match will take place on April 25 at 3am CT.

The winner of the finals will be crowned the champion of the 2020 LCK Spring Split. They’ll walk away with a 100 million won prize pool ($82,000) out of a 300 million won prize pool overall ($245,000).

Three teams have already secured a spot in the playoffs: DragonX, T1, and Gen.G. Three other teams will battle to earn the two last spots. KT Rolster and Damwon Gaming must maintain their ranking to advance to the playoffs, while Afreeca Freecs will try to climb up the standings to keep their hopes alive.